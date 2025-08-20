LiCAP Technologies: Nissan and LiCAP Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop and Scale Dry Electrode Technology for All-Solid-State Battery

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., a global automotive company headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, and LiCAP Technologies, Inc., a U.S. based leader in sustainable dry electrode technology and manufacturing, today announced a strategic partnership to develop and scale dry cathode electrode technology for Nissan's all-solid-state batteries (ASSB). (Nissan partners with LiCAP Technologies to develop all-solid-state battery electrode production technology)

Developing and scaling a dry cathode electrode production process is essential for the practical application and commercialization of ASSBs. Building on a successful joint development program, Nissan and LiCAP will accelerate the development and scale-up of ASSB cathode electrode production using LiCAP's proprietary Activated Dry Electrode ® technology. This solvent-free process offers significant advantages over traditional methods in cost, sustainability, production efficiency, and performance.

"We're proud to deepen our partnership with Nissan as we work together to bring cleaner, faster, and more efficient battery manufacturing solutions to market," said Dr. Linda Zhong, CEO of LiCAP Technologies. "Our advanced dry electrode technologies are designed to support large-scale production while reducing environmental impact, making it ideal for global EV platforms."

The partnership marks a major milestone in the two companies' shared vision to drive innovation in ASSB manufacturing and support the next generation of high-performance, cost-effective EVs. As part of the collaboration, LiCAP and Nissan will accelerate the development and scale up cycle and expand the integration of dry cathode electrodes into Nissan's ASSB platforms, supporting the company's Ambition 2030 vision.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global automotive company committed to enriching people's lives through innovative mobility solutions. With a strong focus on electrification, Nissan continues to develop cutting-edge technologies that support a cleaner, more sustainable future.

About LiCAP Technologies, Inc.

LiCAP Technologies, Inc. is a U.S. based company dedicated to the development and commercialization of advanced electrode manufacturing technologies. Its proprietary Activated Dry Electrode ® process provides high-performance, sustainable solutions for lithium-ion, solid-state, and sodium-ion batteries, ultracapacitors, and other applications.

Contact Information

Ryan Poon

Director of Innovation and Strategic Growth

ryan.poon@licaptechnologies.com

916 329 8099

Global Communication Office

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

+81 45-523-5553

SOURCE: LiCAP Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/nissan-and-licap-announce-strategic-partnership-to-develop-and-scale-dry-electrode-1062722