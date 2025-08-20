Sunseeker North America: Sunseeker Robotic Mowers Now Available for Tech Savvy Clients

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / In a move that will help Sunseeker gain an important position in the smart lawn market, the company has announced that its smart robotic mowers are now available at Lowe's online shopping platform . This launch aims to provide advanced, environmentally friendly lawn care technology to homeowners in the United States.

The Sunseeker CEO said:

"We think of a future in which robotic lawn care is not the exception anymore, but the rule, at Sunseeker. By collaborating with Lowe's, we are capable of earning the business of even more homeowners than before, and also provide them with the ease, accuracy, and sustainability that has become synonymous with the Sunseeker experience."

Smart Lawn Care Just Leveled Up

The partnership with Lowe's is a significant step forward in Sunseeker's history, since the company has the vision of transforming maintenance in the outdoors through innovative robotics. Lowe's, being one of the most reliable home improvement companies in America, provides an excellent route to reach the technological-savvy customers who want smarter, greener solutions for their properties. The action also classifies robotic mowing further as a mainstream product rather than expensive and uncommon.

Innovation Off The Ground with Sunseeker X7 Range

The central product in the product distribution channel of Sunseeker is the X7 series of robotic mowers. It is considered a product that is expected to change how homeowners treat their lawns. The X7 is constructed with the latest artificial intelligence, RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) navigational technology, and precision-engineered parts. These provide professionals with the results that can compete and, in most cases, outperform traditional mowing services.

Some of the Major capabilities:

Adaptive mowing patterns that scale to the environmental conditions in a real-time fashion, achieving even mowing and healthier lawns

RTK-level accuracy in positioning that lets the mower work with centimeter precision; no perimeter wires are required

The multi-zone management, which enables the homeowner to set and manage various areas of his/her lawn without complications

Technology that detects and avoids obstacles safely for those around pets, children, and outdoor furniture

Weatherproof toughness, which includes an IPX certification, allows mowing through a light rain shower and general dust and dirt resistance

The X7 provides a performance that is low in noise and energy efficient through its electric motor. This makes it less impactful on the environment and minimizes nuisance to the neighbours.

Note: A companion mobile app allows homeowners full remote control of the mower. It has scheduling and makes the mower a vital part of the smart home ecosystem.

A Standardized Sustainability and Expanse

Both Sunseeker and Lowe's commit to the production of products that will improve and upgrade life with minimal harm done to the environment. Robotic lawn mowers, such as the X7, assist in limiting the amount of carbon emissions and noise pollution.

Moreover, the mower has a smart scheduling that enhances better animated cutting according to the patterns of the grass. This leads to healthier turf and avoids wastage of resources. Through incorporating the product line of the Sunseeker in its online shop, Lowe's is offering its existing customers an eco-friendly product line. This can be consistent with the current shift in demand for home improvement products.

Luxury vs Lifestyle Needed

What was at one time seen to be an advanced piece of technology is now starting to become the norm in the household. Robotic mowers are time and energy-efficient; they help to maintain the health of your lawn and work without much human interaction, which leaves the property owner with more free time and less hard work.

The user-friendly design of Sunseeker means that its customers do not need to be technically qualified to initiate and enjoy the products produced by the company. The X7 series is easy to install, the controls in the app are simple to use, and the system is programmed itself. This increases its availability to a large number of homeowners. The move toward democratized smart lawn care technology shows the larger trend of home automation.

Purchase and Availability

TheLowe's, which specializes in selling high-quality tools and appliances, has now begun direct selling of Sunseeker robotic mowers. The X7 series is considered the flagship series among them. The customers can experience product lineups, feature comparison, and reliable shipping and customer care service centers offered by Lowe's.

To learn more about the full range of Sunseeker products, refer to the official site sunseekertech.com . Follow Sunseeker through social media to receive the latest updates, tutorials, and product experiences:

About Sunseeker Robotic

Sunseeker Robotic Technology is an innovation leader in intelligent lawn care. It is striving to reconceive outdoor living in terms of both innovation and sustainability, and customer-centric design. Its product range consists of versatile robotics, AI-based navigation, and environmentally friendly engineering. It enables homeowners to have the same professional-level capabilities in lawn work as they can with professional mowing without the time and labor costs.

