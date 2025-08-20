Wego Partners with Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency to Promote Summer Travel to Türkiye for MENA Travelers

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the #1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is partnering with the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) to launch a regional campaign highlighting Türkiye's diverse summer experiences to travelers across the MENA region.

The partnership is designed to support tourism growth and attract more visitors to Türkiye by spotlighting its vibrant cities, tranquil coastal escapes, and striking natural landscapes. From sailing the turquoise waters of the Aegean coast to uncovering ancient ruins in Ephesus or immersing in the creative spirit of Istanbul, Türkiye offers a summer filled with richness, variety, and unforgettable experiences.

Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer, said: "Türkiye continues to be a top destination for travelers across the MENA region, offering a unique mix of history, culture, nature, and gastronomy. We are proud to collaborate with the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency to bring even more visibility to the country's summer offerings. With Wego's technology and reach, we're making it easier for travelers to discover, plan, and book their perfect Turkish escape."

As part of the campaign, Wego and TGA will spotlight Türkiye's rich travel experiences, where centuries-old heritage meets modern-day lifestyle. Travelers can explore the art and café culture of Istanbul, wander through the open-air wonders of Göreme, or experience the creative pulse of cities like Izmir and Ankara. Each destination reveals a unique blend of stories, flavors, and atmosphere. With Wego's platform offering real-time comparisons, curated travel inspiration, and mobile-first convenience, planning a trip to Türkiye has never been easier, whether travelers are looking for last-minute options or building a longer getaway.

Sinan Seha Türkseven,Acting General Manager of TGA, commented: "According to UN Tourism's data, Türkiye is the world's 4th biggest incoming tourism market by the end of 2024. The Middle East geography is traditionally one of our biggest source markets. The historical and cultural ties we have between our countries, Türkiye's optimal climate, unique cities and landscapes, as well as similar gastronomy traditions, make us a highly preferable tourism destination for MENA territories. In this context, we are especially happy to partner with Wego, which is a dominant player in its market, to highlight the depth and diversity of Türkiye's cultural appeal to travellers from the Middle East and North Africa. Türkiye is a land where ancient stories and modern lifestyles intersect, offering every visitor a journey through rich culture, stunning natural beauty, and world-class cuisine. We have 22 UNESCO Heritage Sites in our country. We are also the world's number 2 country with regards to the number of UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, which makes Türkiye an ideal destination for cultural explorations. This campaign reflects our commitment to sustainable tourism, cultural preservation, and authentic experiences that welcome all travellers to discover Türkiye's warm hospitality and vibrant spirit. Given that our countries are within a maximum of 4 hours' flight distance and the existence of convenient visa regulations, we hope our collaboration with Wego will add to our existing penetration in the respective markets. "

Türkiye's culinary offerings take centre stage in the campaign, inviting travellers to savour iconic dishes such as kebab, manti, and baklava, enjoy street food in local markets, or dine with panoramic views of the Bosphorus. Coastal destinations like Bodrum and Çesme are highlighted for their fresh seafood and relaxed seaside atmosphere.

The campaign also emphasises Türkiye's diverse summer experiences, including vibrant music and food festivals in cities like Istanbul and Bodrum, rejuvenating thermal spa retreats in places like Pamukkale, and a wide range of family-friendly resorts, catering to all types of travellers.

To further enrich the campaign, TGA is promoting initiatives focused on sustainable tourism and cultural preservation. These include eco-conscious travel programs in the Black Sea region, restoration efforts in historical towns such as Safranbolu, and expanded gastronomy routes that support local producers and protect culinary traditions.

Whether discovering the fairy-tale landscapes of Cappadocia, exploring ancient ruins in Troy, wandering the dynamic streets of Istanbul, or relaxing along the shores of Fethiye, Türkiye continues to welcome travellers with warmth, authenticity, and a wealth of unforgettable experiences.

