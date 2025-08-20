Strangeworks Acquires Quantagonia to Create Global Leader in Applied AI, Optimization, and Quantum Computing

Acquisition brings together applied artificial intelligence, agnostic solver orchestration, high performance (HPC) and quantum computing to address businesses' most complex challenges faster, smarter, and more intuitively than ever before.

AUSTIN, TX / MUNICH, GERMANY & FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Strangeworks , the leading provider of quantum and high-performance computing software, today announced the acquisition of Quantagonia , a pioneering company specializing in advanced optimization and AI-powered decision-making solutions.

The combined entity will build on Strangeworks' existing solutions, unlocking vast market opportunities by seamlessly integrating Quantagonia's expertise in mathematical optimization, HybridSolver orchestration technology, and AI-powered decision-making solutions with Strangeworks' robust AI and quantum infrastructure, expansive compute catalog and partner syndicate. Empowering customers to enable both seasoned professionals and subject matter experts within their organizations to more easily solve computational challenges using a wide selection of classical, hybrid, quantum, and quantum inspired technologies.

Strategic Alignment and Market Expansion

Having recently expanded its global footprint with a new presence in India , this acquisition significantly strengthens Strangeworks' market position and accelerates the company's strategic goals in Europe. Strangeworks and Quantagonia share a rich history of successful collaboration on projects with enterprises around the globe, resulting in a world class team connected by a shared vision and mission.

For the first time, long-standing barriers that have plagued subject matter experts and non-technical users alike have been removed. Allowing anyone within an enterprise to harness applied artificial intelligence (AI) to solve complex planning problems across industries such as life sciences, finance, energy, aerospace, logistics, and manufacturing, spanning use cases from staff and asset scheduling to route planning and inventory optimization. The merger instantly unlocks new go-to-market opportunities by opening access to a broad, underserved audience previously excluded from this domain.

Quantagonia's Core Innovations

At the heart of Quantagonia's value are two powerful technologies designed to overcome the traditional barriers of complex optimization planning:

The solver orchestration engine is a sophisticated, hardware-agnostic solver management and selection technology. Unlike conventional single-algorithm approaches, the solver management engine intelligently orchestrates multiple best-in-class solvers to work in parallel, dynamically sharing information to achieve superior performance.

The AI-powered decision-making solutions powered by Large Language Models (LLMs)complement the solver orchestration engine. Quantagonia's suite of tools leverages advanced LLMs to remove traditional requirements of deep mathematical and programming expertise and provide an intuitive, natural language interface. This groundbreaking approach enables non-technical subject matter experts, such as operations managers, supply chain professionals, or HR specialists, to formulate, refine, and solve problems on their own.

"This acquisition is not only about combining two companies; it's about uniting two powerful visions to create something truly transformative for any organization wanting to take advantage of advanced computing," said whurley, Founder and CEO of Strangeworks "We're excited to welcome Dirk, Philipp, and the entire Quantagonia team into the Strangeworks family. Their expertise in applied AI and optimization will help drive innovation across Europe and beyond."

"We are all excited to be joining the Strangeworks team and I am looking forward to my senior leadership role within the company to support whurley in realizing our joint vision," said Dirk Zechiel, Co-founder and CEO of Quantagonia "by joining forces with Strangeworks it will allow us to scale rapidly, serve more customers, and make sophisticated optimization capabilities available globally."

"With increasing demands for QC firms to demonstrate competitive advantage to aspiring QC end users, acquisitions that can leverage quantum's performance capabilities to solve critical real-world problems across the industrial sector are the next significant milestone in the maturation of the QC sector," according to Bob Sorensen, Chief Quantum Analyst at Hyperion Research. "Strangeworks' acquisition of Quantagonia - combining the recognized pioneering leadership in quantum computing of whurley, whose entrepreneurial track record includes successful exits to companies like Accenture and Goldman Sachs, with the veteran optimization expertise of Dirk Zechiel, cofounder of Gurobi GmbH - places Strangeworks in an enviable position to accelerate progress in the rapidly emerging quantum/classical optimization space."

Quantagonia's presence in Munich and Frankfurt expands on Strangeworks' established footholds across the U.S., Europe, and APAC, positioning the combined company for significant global growth. Backed by leading investors including IBM, Hitachi Ventures, RTX Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and GreatPoint Ventures, Strangeworks is expanding access to next-generation computing solutions for companies worldwide.

About Strangeworks

Headquartered in Austin, TX, Strangeworks is on a mission to turn computational complexity into real world solutions. With the largest catalog of quantum and quantum-inspired computing resources on an innovative cloud platform backed by computational experts, we make the transformative potential of quantum computing accessible to all. Our AI powered workflows make it easier for enterprises to solve today's toughest challenges, accelerate breakthroughs, and future-proof their operations. Partnering with customers worldwide, Strangeworks delivers immediate ROI while shaping a smarter, quantum-enabled future.

About Quantagonia

Founded in 2021 by Dirk Zechiel, Philipp Hannemann, Prof. Sabina Jeschke, and Prof. Sebastian Pokutta, Quantagonia develops AI-powered, quantum - ready planning technology. With offices in Frankfurt and Munich, the company makes advanced decision - making accessible to both experts and business users combining optimization, AI, and natural language to solve complex planning challenges at scale.

