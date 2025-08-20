Southern Energy Corp. Announces Restricted Share Award Grant

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC) announces that pursuant to the Company's Share Award Incentive Plan, an aggregate of 19,800,000 restricted share awards ("RSAs") were granted as part of Southern's overall compensation and employee retention program.
The RSAs vest as to one third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date. On the vesting dates of such RSAs, the holder is entitled to receive a cash payment or its equivalent in fully paid common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"), at the Company's discretion, equal to the closing market value per Common Share on the TSXV on the business day prior to such payment.
In aggregate, 8,100,000 of the RSAs were issued to directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") of the Company, as set out below:
PDMR
Position
RSAs Awarded
Ian Atkinson
President and CEO (Director)
2,400,000
Calvin Yau
CFO
2,100,000
Gary McMurren
COO
2,100,000
Bruce Beynon
Non-Executive Director
300,000
Tamara MacDonald
Non-Executive Director
300,000
Joseph Nally
Non-Executive Director
300,000
Neil Smith
Non-Executive Director
300,000
Steven Smith
Non-Executive Director
300,000
For further information about Southern, please visit our website at www.southernenergycorp.com or contact:
Southern Energy Corp.
Ian Atkinson (President and CEO)
+1 587 287 5401
Calvin Yau (CFO)
+1 587 287 5402
Strand Hanson Limited - Nominated & Financial Adviser
+44 (0) 20 7409 3494
James Bellman / Rob Patrick / Edward Foulkes
Tennyson Securities - Broker
+44 (0) 20 7186 9033
Peter Krens / Jason Woollard
About Southern Energy Corp.
Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company characterized by a stable, low-decline production base, a significant low-risk drilling inventory and strategic access to premium commodity pricing in North America. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.
PDMR NOTIFICATION FORMS
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Southern Energy Corp.
b)
LEI
213800R25GL7J3EBJ698
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Restricted Share Awards to receive common shares in Southern Energy Corp. or equivalent cash payment, at Company's sole discretion on vesting dates
Identification code
CA8428133059
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of restricted share awards
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction for each individual)
e)
Date of the transaction
20 August 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue
