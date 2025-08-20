



PRESS RELEASE

Innovations in the arms industry - the basis for growth GEVORKYAN, a.s.





The company strengthens its position on world markets by diversifying its portfolio by focusing on the armaments industry.

In 1H 2025 GEVORKYAN, a.s. successfully concluded development projects in new applications such as night vision optoelectronic devices, thermal imaging and laser technology, for the growing armaments industry.

With a strong innovative position in the market, the company has started collaborations with leading European players for life jackets for navy and aviation in 2Q 2025.

Development work on projects for the armaments industry for the US markets is being completed on an ongoing basis and individual projects are moving into series production which increases current sales by approximately EUR 5 million per year.

New projects in the armaments industry are continuously being added by customers in the Czech Republic and Europe, creating a stable outlook for revenue growth and maintaining an EBITDA margin above a solid 30%, which is more than double that of the industry!

The company is currently in the final stages of developing ground-breaking next-generation "composite" cartridges with sales in the hundreds of millions of units per year in demand.

Long-term contracts in place Perspective including the armaments industry

Disclaimer: This document in no way constitutes an offer or invitation to sell or buy securities. The information contained in this document is for information purposes only and you are advised to contact the above-mentioned representative of GEVORKYAN, a.s. for context and clarification.The public offering of shares in the Czech Republic was made on the basis of a prospectus for the shares prepared pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council on prospectuses, which is available on the website of GEVORKYAN, a.s.

Media contact: marketing@gevorkyan.sk Vlkanová, Slovakia 20 August 2025