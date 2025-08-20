The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 20.08.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 20.08.2025Aktien1 US02155X2053 Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. ADR2 CNE100006855 Imotion Automotove Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.3 AU0000252645 Victory Metals Ltd4 CA7261351067 Plaid Technologies Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 US571903BX08 Marriott International Inc.2 US571903BW25 Marriott International Inc.3 XS3151775023 Caterpillar Financial Services Corp.4 CA135087T610 Canada, Government of...5 BE0390245141 ING Belgium S.A./N.V.6 NO0013618587 JDC Group AG7 US571903BV42 Marriott International Inc.8 XS3163525374 Nordea Mortgage Bank PLC9 FR0014012AJ0 Crédit Agricole S.A.10 BE0390246156 KBC Groep N.V.11 US532457DB12 Eli Lilly and Company12 US58013MGB46 McDonald's Corp.13 LU0950668524 UBS Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF14 IE00BD4TXW66 UBS Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF