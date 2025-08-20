PEOPLElogy Berhad: PEOPLElogy Wins Prestigious Digital Talent Development Award at WITSA Global Awards 2025

TAIPEI, TW / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / PEOPLElogy Berhad ("PEOPLElogy" or "the Group"), an integrated people development solutions provider, proudly announces its recognition as a winner of the Digital Talent Development Award at the WITSA Global Awards 2025. This global accolade, conferred by the World Innovation, Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA), honours outstanding contributions to advancing technology and innovation for societal benefit across sectors including education, healthcare, finance, and governance.

The WITSA Global Awards, formerly known as the WITSA Global Innovation and Tech Excellence Awards, celebrate individuals, organisations, and government bodies that have significantly advanced the global digital landscape. With entries judged by an international panel of experts across 6 continents, these awards represent a global benchmark for excellence across critical categories including AI, cybersecurity, smart cities, digital opportunity, and talent development. The 2025 edition was held in Taipei, Taiwan, as part of the WITSA Global AI Summit 2025, drawing entries that demonstrated exceptional innovation, scale, and impact in advancing technology for societal good.

PEOPLElogy's award-winning nomination was a testament to its consistent impact and forward-thinking strategies. As the first public-listed company in Southeast Asia focusing on people development solutions, proudly founded in Malaysia, PEOPLElogy has grown from a team of five to over 100 professionals, achieving RM29.24 million in revenue in FY2024. The company has trained over 250,000 talents and introduced its proprietary "6D Framework", delivering measurable, scalable, and high-impact digital upskilling development programs. Its "BUILD A FUTURE TEAM" initiative further enhances workforce readiness by collaborating with government bodies, skill providers, and industry leaders which all aligned with PEOPLElogy's bold mission to impact 10 million lives globally.

Recognised for its inclusive, holistic, and future-oriented approach, PEOPLElogy's work sets a new standard in digital talent development. The company bridges critical skills gaps for governments, businesses, and communities by integrating technical education, digital literacy, and workforce adaptability. The award not only validates PEOPLElogy's scalable impact but also reinforces its leadership in driving digital equity and innovation across Asia and beyond.

Mr. Allen Lee, Executive Director and Managing Director of PEOPLElogy, said, "This award is a testament to the tangible and visible impact of our efforts. From empowering individuals to shaping the future of workforces, our mission has always been to create real, measurable change. We are deeply honored to be acknowledged on the global stage by WITSA and remain committed to pushing the boundaries of digital talent transformation."

Dato' Dr. Sean Seah, Chairman of WITSA, also highlighted in the WITSA Global Awards 2025, "All winners and merit recipients tonight exemplify the promise of digital and innovation, towards the sustainability and well-being of the global tech community. They are about making a significant global impact, from governments, industries, to all communities."

Looking ahead, PEOPLElogy aims to maintain this standard of excellence by continuing to drive inclusive, adaptive, and future-proof digital learning initiatives. As the first public-listed people development company in Southeast Asia, PEOPLElogy remains steadfast in its purpose to empower talents, accelerate workforce transformation, and shape the digital future for generations to come.

###

ABOUT PEOPLElogy BERHAD PEOPLElogy Berhad is an award-winning integrated people development solutions provider, delivering end-to-end services across three core segments: Discovery, Development, and Digital. As Malaysia's first public-listed People Development Company, PEOPLElogy is a pioneer in digital upskilling and workforce transformation, empowering individuals and organizations to thrive in the digital economy. With a mission to impact 10 million lives, PEOPLElogy is redefining how people work, learn, and grow - preparing a future-ready workforce through innovative, holistic, and scalable solutions. For more information, visit: www.peoplelogy.com

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of PEOPLElogy Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazmin Wan

Email:j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

William Yeo

Email:w.yeo@swanconsultancy.biz

Elaine Yap

Head of Corporate Branding & Communications

Email:Elaine.Yap@PEOPLElogy.com

SOURCE: PEOPLElogy Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/peoplelogy-wins-prestigious-digital-talent-development-award-at-1063189