Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG - from NuWays AG



20.08.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



Classification of NuWays AG to Flughafen Wien AG Company Name: Flughafen Wien AG ISIN: AT00000VIE62 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: HOLD from: 20.08.2025 Target price: EUR 60.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Henry Wendisch

Q2 results meet expectations, guidance confirmed.



Topic: Yesterday, FWAG released Q2 results that were slightly better than expectations. In detail: Q2 sales rose by 7.4% yoy to € 299m (eNuW: € 292m; eCons: 297m) on the back of higher group passenger numbers (+4.8% yoy) as well as higher fees. Noteworthy is the Malta segment, that continues to outperform the remaining group by having expanded sales by 10% yoy to € 43m. Q2 EBITDA remained strong at € 130m (eNuW: € 128m, eCons: € 129m), but developed under proportionate to sales (+4% yoy; 43.7% margin, - 1.4pp yoy) on the back of higher personnel costs (€ 109m, +9% yoy). On a segment basis, the three most important EBITDA contributors all expanded their EBITDA (Airport: € 63.9, up +8.4% yoy; Retail & Properties: € 31.6m, up 8.5% yoy and Malta: € 28.6m, up 9.3% yoy) at slightly lower margins. EBIT benefitted from slightly lower D&A of € 33m (-1% yoy) and thus arrived at € 97m (eNuW: € 95m; eCons: € 96m), up 5.6% yoy. D&A remained flat despite the ongoing, CAPEX heavy southern expansion, as the depreciation period will only start after completion. Therefore, we expect an uptick in D&A starting in FY'27e. A key highlight remains cash generation. After a slightly negative WC swing in Q2, operating CF still stood at € 62m (H1: 157m). Due to the aforementioned southern expansion, as well as ongoing investments in Malta, CAPEX rose sharply by 88% yoy to € 79m (H1: € 125m). Unsurprisingly, FCF came in at € -17m (H1: € 32m). Thus, and following the dividend payout in Q2'25, net liquidity now stands at € 398m, but is nevertheless up 14% yoy. FWAG continues to hoard cash until its 3rd runway decision is made. Again, this decision will either pose the need to use most cash plus outside capital (debt or equity are possible) for this project or pose the need to improve the capital structure and lower the high cash position in terms of shareholder returns (eNuW: elevated dividends over a period of time) if the project is not pursued. Next to Q2 results, FWAG also reported July passenger numbers, showing a first glance into Q3. On group level, passengers grew by 1% to 4.45m, mainly driven by MLA (+8% yoy) and KSC (+1% yoy), whereas VIE showed a slight decline by -1% yoy, due to the 12 day war effect. As the release was well in line with our estimates and the decision for the 3rd runway still creates some uncertainty of the airport's future (and implied shareholder returns), we maintain our HOLD recommendation and keep our PT of € 60.00 unchanged for the time being, However, after the fundamental 3rd runway decision, a revaluation of the case seems likely.



