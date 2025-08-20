Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Start angekündigt: Bisher +175% Kursgewinn in 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.08.2025 09:06 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wall Street Money AB appoints Aqurat Fondkommission AB as issuing agent - the company distributes shares free of charge to broaden its shareholder base

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wall Street Money AB (publ) has appointed Aqurat Fondkommission AB (www.aqurat.se) as its issuing agent. Aqurat is Sweden's largest independent issuing agent and will assist the company in connection with upcoming shareholder activities and capital market measures.

Wall Street Money AB logo

After the summer break, Wall Street Money AB will continue its unique initiative by distributing 5,000 shares per recipient completely free of charge. The purpose is to create a broader and more engaged shareholder base ahead of the launch of the company's first product in 2025.

The shares are provided from the founders' private holdings and therefore do not affect the company's balance sheet. Allocation takes place digitally via NVR (https://nvr.se), where recipients can easily log in with BankID to view their holdings.

The offer is open for a limited time and pre-registration is available at:
https://aktier09255kf.wallstreetmoney.se

In the coming months, the company expects to be connected to Euroclear Sweden as its central securities depository. This will enable shares to be held in securities accounts with banks or brokers.

The company intends to apply for listing on one of the Swedish growth markets as soon as possible, with the aim of maximizing visibility for its brand and products.

"We are pleased to initiate this collaboration with Aqurat Fondkommission, a well-established player with long experience in the market. By offering shares free of charge to our early stakeholders, we want to build an engaged and long-term shareholder base ahead of our product launch," says Hans Herzog, Wall Street Money AB.

About Wall Street Money AB

Wall Street Money AB is a Stockholm-based technology company focused on innovation in the financial sector. The company develops next-generation platforms for peer-to-peer market structures as well as AI-driven solutions for the fintech market.

More information: www.wallstreetmoney.se

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2752688/Wall_Street_Money_Logo.jpg

Contact
Investor & Media Relations
Wall Street Money AB (publ)
Email: ir@wallstreetmoney.se
Website: www.wallstreetmoney.se

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wall-street-money-ab-appoints-aqurat-fondkommission-ab-as-issuing-agent--the-company-distributes-shares-free-of-charge-to-broaden-its-shareholder-base-302533539.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.