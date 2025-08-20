Wall Street Money AB appoints Aqurat Fondkommission AB as issuing agent - the company distributes shares free of charge to broaden its shareholder base

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wall Street Money AB (publ) has appointed Aqurat Fondkommission AB (www.aqurat.se) as its issuing agent. Aqurat is Sweden's largest independent issuing agent and will assist the company in connection with upcoming shareholder activities and capital market measures.

After the summer break, Wall Street Money AB will continue its unique initiative by distributing 5,000 shares per recipient completely free of charge. The purpose is to create a broader and more engaged shareholder base ahead of the launch of the company's first product in 2025.

The shares are provided from the founders' private holdings and therefore do not affect the company's balance sheet. Allocation takes place digitally via NVR (https://nvr.se), where recipients can easily log in with BankID to view their holdings.

The offer is open for a limited time and pre-registration is available at:

https://aktier09255kf.wallstreetmoney.se

In the coming months, the company expects to be connected to Euroclear Sweden as its central securities depository. This will enable shares to be held in securities accounts with banks or brokers.

The company intends to apply for listing on one of the Swedish growth markets as soon as possible, with the aim of maximizing visibility for its brand and products.

"We are pleased to initiate this collaboration with Aqurat Fondkommission, a well-established player with long experience in the market. By offering shares free of charge to our early stakeholders, we want to build an engaged and long-term shareholder base ahead of our product launch," says Hans Herzog, Wall Street Money AB.

About Wall Street Money AB

Wall Street Money AB is a Stockholm-based technology company focused on innovation in the financial sector. The company develops next-generation platforms for peer-to-peer market structures as well as AI-driven solutions for the fintech market.

