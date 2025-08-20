



TOKYO & JAKARTA, Aug 20, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (BNI) and PT JCB International Indonesia, a subsidiary of JCB International Co. Ltd., (JCB) proudly announce the launch of the BNI JCB Corporate Card in Indonesia. This premium credit card is thoughtfully designed to meet the diverse needs of Japanese corporations operating in Indonesia, supporting both their business operations and collaborations with local partners.Unveiled during BNI wondrX 2025, the card features an exclusive design inspired by the Tokyo cityscape. The launch event was attended by prominent figures including Masaki Yokawa, President & CEO of JCB International Co. Ltd.; Corina Leyla Karnalies, Consumer Banking Director of BNI; Abu Santosa Sudrajat, Treasury & International Banking Director of BNI; Rian Eriana Kaslan, Network & Retail Funding Director of BNI; and other board members.Masaki Yokawa, President & CEO of JCB International Co. Ltd., said: "The launch of our first corporate card product in Indonesia represents a significant milestone for JCB, as we aim to support the diverse business needs of Japanese companies and their local partners in the market. It also underscores our commitment to serving as a bridge between Japanese and Indonesian businesses, fostering stronger partnerships and enabling mutual growth through our financial services".Corina Leyla Karnalies, Consumer Banking Director of BNI, added: "In line with the spirit of Be With You Every Step of the Way, corporate cardholders can enjoy various rewards that support their active and productive business activities, including complimentary access to executive lounge at five airports in Indonesia, green fee cashback at selected golf clubs, as well as special dining benefits at selected Japanese restaurants. Additional services include flexible credit limit adjustments, transaction notifications, 24/7 customer service, dedicated corporate PIC support, and assistance with corporate business travel needs through BNI TeleTravel."As part of JCB's commitment to delivering valuable experiences for cardholders, particularly within the premium segment, BNI JCB Corporate cardholders also gain access to international airport lounges in Japan and other countries and territories. Additionally, they may enjoy exclusive benefits such as the Japan Dining Festival program in Indonesia. Looking ahead, JCB plans to introduce further programs and services designed to support the business growth of corporate cardholders.About BNI JCB Corporate CardThe card features a design inspired by the city of Tokyo, with a rising sun in the background symbolizing optimism and hope, reflecting a positive outlook for the future and a spirit of continuous growth.Companies can apply through the nearest BNI branch office, via the application link below, or a Relationship Manager via the Japan Desk.Application link: https://applycreditcard.bni.co.id/jcbcard?link_id=id_bni_jcbcardAbout JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 56 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 169 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.global.jcb/en/ContactAnna TakedaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.