Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Xtrackers by DWS as new ETF provider

Stockholm, August 20, 2025 - Today, Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Xtrackers by DWS has listed their first Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) on Nasdaq Stockholm. The initial launch includes six ETFs with a wide variety of exposures from global to emerging markets as well as AI & big data.

"We're excited to have Xtrackers by DWS join as a new ETF provider. This addition reflects the strong momentum in the ETF space and reinforces our commitment to supporting market growth and is another step to meet the demand and need for cost efficient products," said Helena Wedin Head of ETF & ETP, Nasdaq European Markets.

Xtrackers by DWS, the ETF and ETC platform of DWS is a global provider of passive solutions and has one of the largest and most established product ranges in Europe, with 2882,77 billion SEK in assets under management (as of 15 August, 2025). Xtrackers has an index track record going back over 20 years and offers a broad range of ETFs and ETCs on all major asset classes - equities, bonds and commodities. Xtrackers provides numerous building blocks for traditional investment strategies, ESG strategies (environmental, social, governance), sector and factor investments, as well as innovative products on thematic investments and future trends.

Peter Lidblom, Head of Xtrackers Sales, Nordics said: "We are very excited to team up with Levler to list Xtrackers ETFs on Nasdaq Stockholm. By making these ETFs available in Swedish kronor, we will enable local investors to take greater control of their own investment processes and further diversify their portfolios in a cost-effective, transparent and liquid fashion. We look forward to shaping the future of ETF investing in Sweden together."

The six ETFs launched in collaboration with Levler are named:

Long name Short name Levler MSCI World ex US by Xtrackers ETF Lvlr XT Global ex USA Levler S&P 500 by Xtrackers ETF Lvlr XT Amerikanska Storbolag Levler AI & Big Data by Xtrackers ETF Lvlr XT AI & Big Data Levler Russell 2000 by Xtrackers ETF Lvlr XT Amerikanska Småbolag Levler Nasdaq 100 by Xtrackers ETF Lvlr XT Amerikanska Techbolag Levler MSCI EM by Xtrackers ETF Lvlr XT Tillväxtmarknader

