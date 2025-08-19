On March 31, 2025, the shares in Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

On June 25, 2025, the observation status was updated on the grounds that the Company's board of directors consisted of only two board members.

Yesterday, August 18, 2025, the Company disclosed a press release with information that the Company's board of directors had prepared a balance sheet for liquidation purposes (Sw. kontrollbalansräkning).

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the grounds for the observation status for the shares in Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) (HOTEL, ISIN code SE0011415710, orderbook ID 79783).

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB