20.08.2025 09:36 Uhr
TY Cosmetic Simplifies Importing Cosmetics from China for Global Brands

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Importing cosmetics from China can be overwhelming for new and established brands alike. From navigating regulatory requirements to managing documentation, packaging, and shipping, the process often feels like a maze. TY Cosmetic, a professional OEM/ODM cosmetics manufacturer founded in 2009, is helping businesses worldwide simplify that journey.

With three GMP-certified factories, a 70-member R&D team, and more than 7,900 tested formulations, TY Cosmetic has become a trusted partner for companies looking to launch or expand their skincare and haircare lines. The company now serves clients in more than 74 countries, supporting private-label importers, e-commerce sellers, salons, and startups.

The import process begins with compliance. Each destination country has its own cosmetic rules, including ingredient restrictions, safety testing, and labeling formats. Missing even a single requirement can delay shipments or block products at customs. TY Cosmetic provides clients with comprehensive documentation - including Certificates of Analysis (COA), Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS), and GMP certifications - to make sure products clear borders smoothly.

Beyond regulatory support, TY Cosmetic offers flexibility in production. Brands can choose private-label options for faster launches or invest in custom formulations for unique product lines. Every product is tested for stability, safety, and shelf life, with guidance from a team of senior engineers and international consultants.

Packaging and branding also play a critical role in standing out in competitive markets. TY Cosmetic's in-house creative department provides design and packaging solutions, while its supply chain team sources high-quality bottles, tubes, and cartons at cost-effective rates.

Shipping and customs clearance can be another stumbling block for importers. TY Cosmetic helps clients plan shipping terms, coordinate freight partners, and prepare the necessary paperwork, making logistics more predictable and less stressful.

"Importing cosmetics is about more than just finding a good product. It's about managing every step behind the scenes. At TY Cosmetic, we give our clients confidence that their products will meet regulations, ship on time, and succeed in the market," said Dr. Lee Woong Kyun, Director at TY Cosmetic.

By combining nearly two decades of manufacturing expertise with proactive investment in people, technology, and sustainable practices, TY Cosmetic continues to position itself as a global partner for beauty businesses.

About TY Cosmetic

TY Cosmetic is a Guangzhou-based OEM/ODM manufacturer specializing in skincare and haircare. With three GMP-certified factories and clients in over 74 countries, the company provides end-to-end solutions for private-label brands, e-commerce sellers, and startups worldwide.

Contact:

Website: tyoemcosmetic.com

Email: admin@tyoemcosmetic.com

Phone: +86 1597546 5059

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ty-cosmetic-simplifies-importing-cosmetics-from-china-for-global-brands-302534422.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
