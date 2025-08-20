BEWI ASA: BEWI ASA: Q2 and 1H 2025 result, contemplating equity issue

Strong development for packaging, cautiously positive market development for insulation. Contemplated equity issue to strengthen financial position

BEWI, a leading provider of packaging, components, and insulation solutions, today reports its results for the second quarter and first half of 2025. Excluding discontinued operations, the company recorded net sales of 208 million euro for the quarter, in line with the 208 million euro reported for the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA reached 22 million euro, up 13 per cent from the same quarter of 2024.

BEWI contemplates an equity issue to raise gross proceeds of the NOK equivalent of EUR 75 million to strengthen the balance sheet and for general corporate purposes.

"We are pleased to deliver such strong results for the packaging business. At the same time, we experience improvements in the building and construction industry, but the recovery is slower and more modest than anticipated", says Christian Bekken, CEO of BEWI ASA.

BEWI's insulation business experiences a cautiously positive market so far this year, with a modest decline in sales for the second quarter isolated. Markets dominated by commodity products, including the Nordics and Baltics, have recovered more than Benelux and Germany, where more specialised solutions are sold, resulting in a lower EBITDA margin for the segment compared to the second quarter of 2024.

The packaging business is growing and serves as a stabiliser to the group's total portfolio, contributing with higher profitability. For the second quarter of 2025, the segment delivered 36 per cent higher EBITDA compared to the same quarter last year, led by higher volumes of fish boxes. The segment also delivered higher volumes of components to HVAC systems and the automotive industry.

By July, BEWI had concluded the merger of its raw materials business with Unipol and sold its traded food packaging business to STOK. The transactions sharpen the group's strategic focus, aligning the business around core operations and supporting improved profitability and long-term value creation for shareholders.

"We are confident in our strategy and the long-term potential for our solutions, where megatrends support increased demand for circular packaging and energy efficient solutions. When the market recovers, we expect to benefit from our efficient and well invested operational platform", Bekken continues.

The long-lasting low activity in the building and construction industry has impacted BEWI's results and balance sheet. Therefore, to strengthen the balance sheet and for general corporate purposes, BEWI is now contemplating an equity issue to raise gross proceeds of the NOK equivalent of 75 million euro. In addition, the company is working on securing long term financing which may include inter alia a refinancing of the outstanding senior unsecured bond issue.

"With a well invested and efficient operation as a starting point, the equity issue will enable a solid financial platform to capture the expected long-term growth in our core markets," Bekken concludes.

DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA ("DNB Carnegie") and Nordea Bank Abp, Norwegian branch ("Nordea") have been retained as joint bookrunners (together, the "Managers") for the equity issue.

BEWI Invest AS (owning 51.09% of the shares and votes) and Kverva Industrier AS (owning 8.84% of the shares and votes) have indicated interest to subscribe for their pro rata share of EUR 75 million and HAAS AS (owning 17.04% of the shares and votes) have indicated interest to subscribe for NOK 15 million. In addition, the Managers have through a limited wall crossing exercise of other large existing shareholders and selected potential new long-term investors received significant additional support for the transaction. The equity issue is expected to be launched and completed as a private placement after close of markets in the near term.

Following the signing of a non-binding term sheet in the third quarter of 2025, BEWI is in early stages of due diligence for a potential acquisition. The discussions are still in early stages and there can be no certainty as to whether the potential acquisition will be carried out. The potential acquisition is subject to satisfactory due diligence, agreement on binding transaction agreements, financing, corporate approvals including board approvals and approval by the general meeting, as well as other conditions such as applicable regulatory approvals.

CEO Christian Bekken, CFO Marie Danielsson, and CSO Stein Inge Liasjø will present the results through a live webcast from 10:00 CEST today. The link to the webcast is available from BEWI's homepage www.bewi.com, and a recording of the webcast will be made available.

