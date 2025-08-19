Tevogen Bio Inc: Tevogen Delivers Stronger Second Quarter and First Half 2025 Financial Results with Reduced Expenses and Growth Momentum

Expenses significantly lower with expansion on multiple efforts; Q2 2025 loss from operations reduced to $5.4 million vs $8.6 million in Q2 2024.

Tevogen maximizes capital efficiency, maintains access to financing to support growth, and anticipates revenue by end of 2026; Exploring options to address limited tradable float.

Building infrastructure, advancing AI, and expanding internal capabilities in a sector with limited growth.



WARREN, N.J., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. ("Tevogen" or the "Company) (Nasdaq: TVGN) announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025, and filed its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), highlighting improved operational efficiency.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, loss from operations was $5.4 million, compared to $8.6 million for the same period in 2024. Net loss for the quarter was $5.5 million, compared to $9.7 million in Q2 2024.

"In our sector, it is common to see companies incur significantly larger operating losses than Tevogen, yet at Tevogen, every dollar goes a long way as we continue building infrastructure, advancing AI, and strengthening internal capabilities in a market that is otherwise seeing limited growth. We also maintain access to sufficient capital to support our path to anticipated revenue by the end of 2026. At the same time, we recognize that our current limited tradable float does not fully meet investor demand, and we are actively exploring options to address this." said Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH, Founder and CEO of Tevogen.

Tevogen maintains financing in place to support its operations and growth plans and is in the process of establishing its own GMP manufacturing facility, a strategic step toward enhancing control over production and accelerating product development timelines.

Full details on the Company's quarterly results are available on the Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: Tevogen's plans for its research and manufacturing capabilities; expectations regarding future growth; expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; and Tevogen's development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "possible," "potential," "goal," "opportunity," "project," "believe," "future," and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company's control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen's commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; risks related to the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen's business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen's limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.



