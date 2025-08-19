Austin, Texas, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH) Med-X Holdings Q2 2025 Investor Update: We're at an Inflection Point

Sales up; on track for ~$1.5M FY25 revenue. Las Vegas lounge approaching approvals. Leaf-trak POS rolling out Q3. Pipeline building in Florida and California.

Austin, Texas - August 19, 2025 - Med-X Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH), parent of Lazydaze +Coffeeshop, today issued its Q2 2025 investor update. The headline is simple: sales increased in Q2 and we remain on pace for approximately $1.5 million in full-year 2025 revenue. The business is tightening execution, our lounge pipeline is maturing, and our technology platform Leaf-trak is moving from build to rollout.

Hans Enriquez, CEO of Med-X Holdings: "We're optimists because we've earned the right to be. Q2 was a step forward, and Q3-Q4 should be better. Las Vegas is closing in on approvals, Houston is next up with a new Lazydaze franchise, Florida and California lounge deals are active, and Leaf-trak is ready to pilot. This industry is shifting-we're at the beginning of the end of cannabis prohibition-and we intend to be on offense- we want to meet and beat our expectations!"

Why Med-X, Why Now - Investor Highlights

Revenue Momentum: Q2 growth; FY25 tracking to ~$1.5M.

Near-Term Openings: Las Vegas consumption lounge advancing toward opening pending final drawings and approvals.

Franchise Expansion: Welcoming of Houston-the newest Lazydaze franchisees-targeting a Q4 2025 or early 2026 opening.

Active Lounge Pipeline: Florida and California deals in motion.

Operating Traction in NM: Our New Mexico store continues to gain ground in a fully recreational market.

Tech Platform Going Live: Leaf-trak-our vertically integrated lounge POS + payments stack-piloting in Q3 and commercializing in Q4 via Smart Brand Digital, with expected revenue contribution starting Q4 2025 into Q1 2026.

Regulatory Tailwinds: We navigated Texas turbulence (including a veto and special-session noise) and see constructive signals at the federal level. If rescheduling progresses, capital access and institutional participation should improve-exact timing remains uncertain, but the direction of travel is clear.





Leaf-trak: Built for Lounges, Not Just Retail

What it is: A hospitality-grade platform for consumption lounges that includes:

A retail- and restaurant-centric POS configured for lounge workflows (table/service flows, compliance prompts).

Integrated payment processing directly in the POS.

BioTrack integration for track-and-trace where required.

Online ordering and to-go pickup from Lazydaze stores where permitted by law.

Why it matters: Lounges run on hospitality economics, not just dispensary checkout. Leaf-trak is designed to increase throughput, reduce compliance risk, and create new revenue moments (service, events, food, and beverage) that most retail-centric POS systems don't handle well.

Roadmap: Future-proofed for the next 5-10 years, with planned AI-assisted workflows and (subject to regulations and partner banks) digital currency acceptance with conversion to U.S. dollars.

Near-Term Catalysts (What to Watch)

Las Vegas - final drawings and approvals ? opening sequence. Houston (Lazydaze) franchise build-out ? targeted Q4 2025 / early 2026 opening. Florida & California - convert active lounge negotiations to signed agreements. Leaf-trak - Q3 pilots, Q4 commercial release via Smart Brand Digital; begin revenue ramp Q4 2025-Q1 2026. Operating KPIs - continued sales growth and NM traction as a model for rec-market execution.





The Reality (and Why We're Confident)

Regulation is noisy. We fought through a choppy Texas session and ongoing special-session uncertainty. We're still standing and still growing.

Capital has been tight. We built Leaf-trak to create a second engine (software + payments) that compounds alongside new lounges.

Industry consolidation is coming. Operators will need hospitality-grade systems, compliant workflows, and brand systems that travel. That's the lane we own with Lazydaze and leaftrak.





A Note to Our Long-Time Investors

Thank you for your patience and belief. The last stretch wasn't pretty-but we did the hard, unglamorous work. Q2 confirms the direction; the next 12 months are about velocity and conversion. We intend to make this one of our strongest years to date.

A Note to New Investors

If you believe cannabis is crossing the chasm-from prohibition to regulated mainstream-we're building the platforms (lounges + tech) that capture that shift. Talk to us. We're prioritizing strategic capital and partnerships that accelerate openings, technology deployments, and market entries.

About MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH)

MedX Holdings is building a portfolio for cannabis retail, hospitality, and technology through its subsidiaries, including Dazed Inc., Smart Brand Digital, and Lazydaze + Coffeeshop. The company is focused on franchise development, cannabis/hemp retail innovation, and regulatory-compliant tech solutions for the industry.

Our mission is to deliver exceptional products and unforgettable hospitality experiences through our Lazydaze +Coffeeshop brands and franchises. We are committed to leading the industry by developing and expanding a successful portfolio of licensed and franchised brands. For more information, please visit www.lazydazefranchise.com and www.medxholdings.com

