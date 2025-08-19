Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Acquires Longstanding Camarillo, California Store for Company-Owned Portfolio

DURANGO, Colo., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the "Company", "we", or "RMCF"), America's Chocolatier and a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept, today announced that it has acquired its Camarillo, California store from a franchisee. This store has delighted customers and served as a staple in the community for nearly three decades.

The store first opened its doors in October 1995 and has been operated by Kim LaMonica since 1996. Over the years, the Camarillo location has built a loyal customer base and become an integral part of the local community. By bringing this location into RMCF's select group of Company-owned and operated stores, RMCF plans to build on its strong foundation and introduce its elegantly redesigned store experience to the area.

"The Camarillo store has been a cornerstone of our brand presence in Southern California, and we are thrilled to add it to our portfolio of Company-owned locations," said Jeff Geygan, Interim CEO of RMCF. "This acquisition not only reflects the enduring appeal of our products in one of America's most affluent communities but also advances our strategy of operating select stores where we can innovate, implement retail best practices, and further strengthen our profitability."

Located in Ventura County, Camarillo is one of fifteen Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stores in the Los Angeles area and now joins both the Company's Durango, CO flagship store and Corpus Christi, TX store as part of its Company-operated store base. The acquisition underscores RMCF's commitment to expanding its presence in key markets and serving as many chocolate lovers as possible.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, RMCF intends to leverage its Company-owned stores to launch new products, refine customer experiences, and create operational excellence that benefits the broader franchise system. The Company is focused on selectively expanding its retail footprint in Southern California and other attractive markets.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

R ocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept. As America's Chocolatier, the Company has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples since 1981. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for 2025 and Franchise Times' Franchise 400® for 2024. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate over 250 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

Investor Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

720-330-2829

RMCF@elevate-ir.com