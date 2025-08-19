Toll Brothers, Inc.: Toll Brothers Reports FY 2025 Third Quarter Results

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) (TollBrothers.com), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced results for its third quarter ended July 31, 2025.

FY 2025's Third Quarter Financial Highlights (Compared to FY 2024's Third Quarter):

Net income and earnings per share were $369.6 million and $3.73 per diluted share, compared to net income of $374.6 million and $3.60 per diluted share in FY 2024's third quarter.

Pre-tax income was $499.5 million, compared to $503.6 million in FY 2024's third quarter.

Home sales revenues were $2.88 billion, up 6% compared to FY 2024's third quarter; delivered homes were 2,959, up 5%.

Net signed contract value was $2.41 billion, flat compared to FY 2024's third quarter; contracted homes were 2,388, down 4%.

Backlog value was $6.38 billion at third quarter end, down 10% compared to FY 2024's third quarter; homes in backlog were 5,492, down 19%.

Home sales gross margin was 25.6%, compared to FY 2024's third quarter home sales gross margin of 27.4%.

Adjusted home sales gross margin, which excludes interest and inventory write-downs, was 27.5%, compared to FY 2024's third quarter adjusted home sales gross margin of 28.8%.

SG&A, as a percentage of home sales revenues, was 8.8%, compared to 9.0% in FY 2024's third quarter.

Income from operations was $487.7 million.

Other income, income from unconsolidated entities, and gross margin from land sales and other was $15.0 million.

The Company repurchased approximately 1.8 million shares at an average price of $112.40 per share for a total purchase price of $201.4 million.





Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, stated: "We are pleased to report another strong quarter. We delivered 2,959 homes at an average price of $974,000, generating record third quarter home sales revenues of $2.9 billion, a 6% increase over last year. We achieved an adjusted gross margin of 27.5%, or 25 basis points above guidance, and our SG&A margin of 8.8% was 40 basis points better than guidance. We earned $370 million after taxes, or $3.73 per diluted share, and returned $226 million to stockholders through share repurchases and dividends, positioning us for another year of healthy profitability and solid returns.

"We signed 2,388 net contracts for $2.4 billion in our third quarter. The average sales price of new contracts was $1.0 million, up 4.5% year-over-year. Contract dollars were flat despite a 4% decline in units. While affordability pressures and uncertain economic conditions persist, we are pleased with the resilience of our luxury business and more affluent customer base. In this environment, we continue to focus on strategically balancing price and pace in order to maximize profitability and returns. Additionally, we are actively managing our spec starts on a community-by-community basis to best match local demand.

"Our financial position remains solid, with significant cash flows and liquidity and a strong balance sheet. We also control sufficient land to support continued community count growth over the next several years, allowing us to be highly selective and disciplined in our land acquisition. As we enter the fourth quarter, we remain focused on executing at a high level, delivering value to our stockholders, and positioning our Company for success in fiscal 2026 and beyond."

Fourth Quarter and FY 2025 Financial Guidance: Fourth Quarter Full Fiscal Year Deliveries 3,350 units 11,200 units Average Delivered Price per Home $970,000 to $980,000 $950,000 to $960,000 Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin 27.00 % 27.25 % SG&A, as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues 8.3 % 9.4 to 9.5 % Period-End Community Count 440 to 450 440 to 450 Other Income, Income from Unconsolidated Entities, and Gross Margin from Land Sales and Other $65 million $110 million Tax Rate 25.5 % 25.1 %

Financial Highlights for the three months ended July 31, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited): 2025 2024 Net Income $369.6 million, or $3.73 per share diluted $374.6 million, or $3.60 per share diluted Pre-Tax Income $499.5 million $503.6 million Pre-Tax Inventory Impairments included in Home Sales Costs of Revenues $23.3 million $5.5 million Home Sales Revenues $2.88 billion and 2,959 units $2.72 billion and 2,814 units Net Signed Contracts $2.41 billion and 2,388 units $2.41 billion and 2,490 units Net Signed Contracts per Community 5.6 units 6.2 units Quarter-End Backlog $6.38 billion and 5,492 units $7.07 billion and 6,769 units Average Price per Home in Backlog $1,161,000 $1,044,000 Home Sales Gross Margin 25.6 % 27.4 % Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin 27.5 % 28.8 % Interest Included in Home Sales Cost of Revenues, as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues 1.1 % 1.2 % SG&A, as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues 8.8 % 9.0 % Income from Operations $487.7 million, or 16.6% of total revenues $497.2 million, or 18.2% of total revenues Other Income, Income from Unconsolidated Entities, and Gross Margin from Land Sales and Other $15.0 million $1.1 million Quarterly Cancellations as a Percentage of Beginning-Quarter Backlog 3.2 % 2.4 % Quarterly Cancellations as a Percentage of Signed Contracts in Quarter 7.5 % 6.4 %

Financial Highlights for the nine months ended July 31, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited): 2025 2024 Net Income $899.8 million, or $8.95 per share diluted $1.10 billion, or $10.40 per share diluted Pre-Tax Income $1.20 billion $1.46 billion Pre-Tax Inventory Impairments included in Home Sales Costs of Revenues $49.5 million $35.4 million Home Sales Revenues $7.43 billion and 7,849 units $7.30 billion and 7,382 units Net Signed Contracts $7.32 billion and 7,345 units $7.41 billion and 7,573 units Home Sales Gross Margin 25.6 % 26.9 % Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin 27.4 % 28.6 % Interest Included in Home Sales Cost of Revenues, as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues 1.1 % 1.3 % SG&A, as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues 10.1 % 9.8 % Income from Operations $1.16 billion, or 15.3% of total revenues $1.43 billion, or 19.0% of total revenues Other Income, Income from Unconsolidated Entities, and Gross Margin from Land Sales and Other $46.5 million $213.5 million



Additional Information:

The Company ended its FY 2025 third quarter with $852.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $1.30 billion at FYE 2024 and $686.5 million at FY 2025's second quarter. At FY 2025 third quarter end, the Company also had $2.19 billion available under its $2.35 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility.

In June 2025, the Company issued $500.0 million of 5.600% senior notes due June 15, 2035 and, in July 2025, redeemed its $350.0 million of 4.875% senior notes due November 15, 2025.

On July 25, 2025, the Company paid its quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 11, 2025.

Stockholders' equity at FY 2025 third quarter end was $8.10 billion, compared to $7.67 billion at FYE 2024.

FY 2025's third quarter-end book value per share was $83.85 per share, compared to $76.87 at FYE 2024.

The Company ended its FY 2025's third quarter with a debt-to-capital ratio of 26.7%, compared to 26.1% at FY 2025's second quarter end and 27.0% at FYE 2024. The Company ended FY 2025's third quarter with a net debt-to-capital ratio (1) of 19.3%, compared to 19.8% at FY 2025's second quarter end, and 15.2% at FYE 2024.

of 19.3%, compared to 19.8% at FY 2025's second quarter end, and 15.2% at FYE 2024. The Company ended FY 2025's third quarter with approximately 76,800 lots owned and optioned, compared to 78,600 one quarter earlier, and 72,700 one year earlier. Approximately 43% or 32,800, of these lots were owned, of which approximately 19,000 lots, including those in backlog, were substantially improved.

In the third quarter ended July 31, 2025, the Company spent approximately $432.7 million on land to purchase approximately 2,755 lots.

The Company ended FY 2025's third quarter with 420 selling communities, compared to 421 at FY 2025's second quarter end and 404 at FY 2024's third quarter end.



(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below for more information on the calculation of the Company's net debt-to-capital ratio.

TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands) July 31,

2025 October 31,

2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 852,311 $ 1,303,039 Inventory 11,071,549 9,712,925 Property, construction and office equipment - net 448,822 453,007 Receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets 602,623 590,611 Mortgage loans held for sale 185,127 191,242 Customer deposits held in escrow 113,969 109,691 Investments in unconsolidated entities 1,122,420 1,007,417 $ 14,396,821 $ 13,367,932 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Loans payable $ 1,051,495 $ 1,085,817 Senior notes 1,741,024 1,597,102 Mortgage company loan facility 150,000 150,000 Customer deposits 483,890 488,690 Accounts payable 619,648 492,213 Accrued expenses 2,082,387 1,752,848 Income taxes payable 157,170 114,547 Total liabilities 6,285,614 5,681,217 Equity: Stockholders' Equity Common stock, 112,937 shares issued at July 31, 2025 and October 31, 2024 1,129 1,129 Additional paid-in capital 683,692 694,713 Retained earnings 8,980,140 8,153,356 Treasury stock, at cost - 16,383 and 13,149 shares at July 31, 2025 and October 31, 2024, respectively (1,595,159 ) (1,209,547 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 25,770 31,277 Total stockholders' equity 8,095,572 7,670,928 Noncontrolling interest 15,635 15,787 Total equity 8,111,207 7,686,715 $ 14,396,821 $ 13,367,932

TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

July 31, Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 $ % $ % $ % $ % Revenues: Home sales $ 2,880,975 $ 2,724,472 $ 7,428,204 $ 7,303,328 Land sales and other 64,142 3,472 115,121 209,950 2,945,117 2,727,944 7,543,325 7,513,278 Cost of revenues: Home sales 2,142,768 74.4 % 1,977,162 72.6 % 5,526,466 74.4 % 5,339,671 73.1 % Land sales and other 60,958 95.0 % 8,778 252.8 % 110,485 96.0 % 31,918 15.2 % 2,203,726 1,985,940 5,636,951 5,371,589 Gross margin - home sales 738,207 25.6 % 747,310 27.4 % 1,901,738 25.6 % 1,963,657 26.9 % Gross margin - land sales and other 3,184 5.0 % (5,306 ) (152.8 )% 4,636 4.0 % 178,032 84.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 253,672 8.8 % 244,813 9.0 % 749,846 10.1 % 712,557 9.8 % Income from operations 487,719 497,191 1,156,528 1,429,132 Other: (Loss) income from unconsolidated entities (1,012 ) (10,514 ) 1,734 (13,799 ) Other income - net 12,793 16,950 40,123 49,234 Income before income taxes 499,500 503,627 1,198,385 1,464,567 Income tax provision 129,879 129,016 298,614 368,781 Net income $ 369,621 $ 374,611 $ 899,771 $ 1,095,786 Per share: Basic earnings $ 3.76 $ 3.64 $ 9.02 $ 10.51 Diluted earnings $ 3.73 $ 3.60 $ 8.95 $ 10.40 Cash dividend declared $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.73 $ 0.67 Weighted-average number of shares: Basic 98,434 102,980 99,718 104,299 Diluted 99,170 104,014 100,529 105,361 Effective tax rate 26.0% 25.6% 24.9% 25.2%

TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(Amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

July 31, Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Inventory impairments and write-offs included in home sales cost of revenues: Pre-development costs and option write offs $ 15,815 $ 1,759 $ 21,446 $ 4,518 Land owned for operating communities 7,500 3,700 28,085 30,840 $ 23,315 $ 5,459 $ 49,531 $ 35,358 Land and other impairments included in land sales and other cost of revenues $ 720 $ 3,800 $ 2,561 $ 4,400 Other asset write-offs included in Other income - net $ 137 $ 1,800 $ 4,542 $ 6,700 Depreciation and amortization $ 22,337 $ 20,145 $ 60,277 $ 55,428 Interest incurred $ 27,218 $ 28,381 $ 88,656 $ 84,545 Interest expense: Charged to home sales cost of revenues $ 30,163 $ 32,803 $ 80,550 $ 91,121 Charged to land sales and other cost of revenues 1,712 802 2,351 1,821 $ 31,875 $ 33,605 $ 82,901 $ 92,942 Home sites controlled: July 31,

2025 July 31,

2024 Owned 32,761 36,345 Optioned 43,990 36,384 76,751 72,729

Inventory at July 31, 2025 and October 31, 2024 consisted of the following (amounts in thousands):

July 31,

2025 October 31,

2024 Land deposits and costs of future communities $ 866,503 $ 620,040 Land and land development costs 2,982,669 2,532,221 Land and land development costs associated with homes under construction 3,828,611 3,617,266 Total land and land development costs 7,677,783 6,769,527 Homes under construction 2,851,445 2,458,541 Model homes (1) 542,321 484,857 $ 11,071,549 $ 9,712,925



(1)Includes the allocated land and land development costs associated with each of our model homes in operation.



Toll Brothers operates in the following five geographic segments, with operations generally located in the states listed below:

North: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania

Mid-Atlantic: Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia

South: Florida, South Carolina and Texas

Mountain: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada and Utah

Pacific: California, Oregon and Washington



Three Months Ended

July 31, Units $ (Millions) Average Price Per Unit $ 2025

2024

2025 2024 2025 2024 REVENUES North 409 386 $ 438.7 $ 375.1 $ 1,072,600 $ 971,800 Mid-Atlantic 435 362 400.7 335.7 $ 921,200 $ 927,400 South 932 934 757.9 776.3 $ 813,200 $ 831,100 Mountain 816 774 730.2 670.0 $ 894,900 $ 865,700 Pacific 367 358 553.1 566.4 $ 1,507,000 $ 1,581,900 Home Building 2,959 2,814 2,880.6 2,723.5 $ 973,500 $ 967,800 Corporate and other 0.4 1.0 Total home sales 2,959 2,814 2,881.0 2,724.5 $ 973,600 $ 968,200 Land sales and other 64.1 3.5 Total Consolidated $ 2,945.1 $ 2,728.0 CONTRACTS North 407 329 $ 431.3 $ 334.7 $ 1,059,600 $ 1,017,300 Mid-Atlantic 385 354 369.0 340.4 $ 958,400 $ 961,600 South 659 763 524.2 626.9 $ 795,500 $ 821,600 Mountain 653 721 575.6 658.1 $ 881,500 $ 912,700 Pacific 284 323 511.9 447.4 $ 1,802,500 $ 1,385,100 Total Consolidated 2,388 2,490 $ 2,412.0 $ 2,407.5 $ 1,010,100 $ 966,900 BACKLOG North 907 998 $ 1,021.2 $ 1,067.7 $ 1,126,000 $ 1,069,800 Mid-Atlantic 856 904 956.2 906.3 $ 1,117,100 $ 1,002,600 South 1,659 2,173 1,543.3 1,972.2 $ 930,200 $ 907,600 Mountain 1,317 1,838 1,410.8 1,824.8 $ 1,071,200 $ 992,800 Pacific 753 856 1,444.7 1,295.6 $ 1,918,600 $ 1,513,600 Total Consolidated 5,492 6,769 $ 6,376.2 $ 7,066.6 $ 1,161,000 $ 1,044,000

Note: Due to rounding, amounts in the geographic tables may not add.





Nine Months Ended

July 31, Units $ (Millions) Average Price Per Unit $ 2025

2024

2025 2024 2025 2024 REVENUES North 1,045 1,024 $ 1,071.9 $ 983.0 $ 1,025,700 $ 960,000 Mid-Atlantic 1,080 1,017 958.7 976.0 $ 887,700 $ 959,700 South 2,456 2,369 2,022.8 1,967.5 $ 823,600 $ 830,500 Mountain 2,335 1,945 2,042.8 1,727.0 $ 874,900 $ 887,900 Pacific 933 1,027 1,332.4 1,650.0 $ 1,428,100 $ 1,606,600 Home Building 7,849 7,382 7,428.6 7,303.5 $ 946,400 $ 989,400 Corporate and other (0.4 ) (0.2 ) Total home sales 7,849 7,382 7,428.2 7,303.3 $ 946,400 $ 989,300 Land sales and other 115.1 210.0 Total Consolidated $ 7,543.3 $ 7,513.3 CONTRACTS North 1,097 1,066 $ 1,154.9 $ 1,085.7 $ 1,052,800 $ 1,018,500 Mid-Atlantic 1,150 976 1,089.2 928.0 $ 947,100 $ 950,800 South 2,112 2,230 1,754.2 1,843.6 $ 830,600 $ 826,700 Mountain 2,057 2,206 1,805.2 1,971.5 $ 877,600 $ 893,700 Pacific 929 1,095 1,520.1 1,584.5 $ 1,636,300 $ 1,447,000 Total Consolidated 7,345 7,573 $ 7,323.6 $ 7,413.3 $ 997,100 $ 978,900

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

This press release contains, and Company management's discussion of the results presented in this press release may include, information about the Company's adjusted home sales gross margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and the Company's net debt-to-capital ratio.

These four measures are non-GAAP financial measures which are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP financial measures, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies in the home building business.

The Company's management considers these non-GAAP financial measures as we make operating and strategic decisions and evaluate our performance, including against other home builders that may use similar non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in understanding our operations and leverage and may be helpful in comparing the Company to other home builders to the extent they provide similar information.

Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin

The following table reconciles the Company's home sales gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company's adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP financial measure). Adjusted home sales gross margin is calculated as (i) home sales gross margin plus interest recognized in home sales cost of revenues plus inventory write-downs recognized in home sales cost of revenues divided by (ii) home sales revenues.

Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended

July 31, Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues - home sales $ 2,880,975 $ 2,724,472 $ 7,428,204 $ 7,303,328 Cost of revenues - home sales 2,142,768 1,977,162 5,526,466 5,339,671 Home sales gross margin 738,207 747,310 1,901,738 1,963,657 Add: Interest recognized in cost of revenues - home sales 30,163 32,803 80,550 91,121 Inventory impairments and write-offs in cost of revenues - home sales 23,315 5,459 49,531 35,358 Adjusted home sales gross margin $ 791,685 $ 785,572 $ 2,031,819 $ 2,090,136 Home sales gross margin as a percentage of home sale revenues 25.6 % 27.4 % 25.6 % 26.9 % Adjusted home sales gross margin as a percentage of home sale revenues 27.5 % 28.8 % 27.4 % 28.6 %

The Company's management believes adjusted home sales gross margin is a useful financial measure to investors because it allows them to evaluate the performance of our home building operations without the often varying effects of capitalized interest costs and inventory impairments. The use of adjusted home sales gross margin also assists the Company's management in assessing the profitability of our home building operations and making strategic decisions regarding community location and product mix.

Forward-looking Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin

The Company has not provided projected fourth quarter and full FY 2025 home sales gross margin or a GAAP reconciliation for forward-looking adjusted home sales gross margin because such measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis, since inventory write-downs are based on future activity and observation and therefore cannot be projected for the fourth quarter and full FY 2025. The variability of these charges may have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our fourth quarter and full FY 2025 home sales gross margin.

Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation

The following table reconciles the Company's net income and earnings per share (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company's adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share (a non-GAAP financial measure).

Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Per Share Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

July 31, Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 369,621 $ 374,611 $ 899,771 $ 1,095,786 Subtract: Net income resulting from the sale of a parcel of land to a commercial developer - - - (124,119 ) Adjusted net income $ 369,621 $ 374,611 $ 899,771 $ 971,667 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.73 $ 3.60 $ 8.95 $ 10.40 Subtract: Diluted earnings per share resulting from the sale of a parcel of land to a commercial developer - - - (1.18 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 3.73 $ 3.60 $ 8.95 $ 9.22



Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio

The following table reconciles the Company's ratio of debt to capital (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company's net debt-to-capital ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure). The net debt-to-capital ratio is calculated as (i) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents divided by (ii) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents plus stockholders' equity.

Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)

July 31, 2025 April 30, 2025 October 31, 2024 Loans payable $ 1,051,495 $ 1,052,710 $ 1,085,817 Senior notes 1,741,024 1,597,544 1,597,102 Mortgage company loan facility 150,000 150,000 150,000 Total debt 2,942,519 2,800,254 2,832,919 Total stockholders' equity 8,095,572 7,948,725 7,670,928 Total capital $ 11,038,091 $ 10,748,979 $ 10,503,847 Ratio of debt-to-capital 26.7 % 26.1 % 27.0 % Total debt $ 2,942,519 $ 2,800,254 $ 2,832,919 Less: Mortgage company loan facility (150,000 ) (150,000 ) (150,000 ) Cash and cash equivalents (852,311 ) (686,466 ) (1,303,039 ) Total net debt 1,940,208 1,963,788 1,379,880 Total stockholders' equity 8,095,572 7,948,725 7,670,928 Total net capital $ 10,035,780 $ 9,912,513 $ 9,050,808 Net debt-to-capital ratio 19.3 % 19.8 % 15.2 %

The Company's management uses the net debt-to-capital ratio as an indicator of its overall leverage and believes it is a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in the Company's operations.





