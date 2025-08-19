Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Start angekündigt: Bisher +175% Kursgewinn in 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CWNT | ISIN: US29882P1066 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
19.08.25 | 21:58
4,640 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROPEAN WAX CENTER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROPEAN WAX CENTER INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2025 22:36 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

European Wax Center, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) (the "Company" or "European Wax Center"), the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, announced that effective as of August 18, 2025, and in connection with the previously announced appointment of Angela Jaskolski as the Company's Chief Operating Officer, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") approved grants of (i) restricted stock units ("RSUs") covering 125,000 shares of the Company's Class A common stock (the "Jaskolski RSUs"), (ii) non-qualified stock option awards to purchase 195,000 shares of the Company's Class A common stock with an exercise price of $4.66, which is equal to the closing price of the Company's Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market on August 18, 2025, (iii) non-qualified stock option awards to purchase 135,000 shares of the Company's Class A common stock with an exercise price of $9.00, and (iv) non-qualified stock option awards to purchase 135,000 shares of the Company's Class A common stock with an exercise price of $12.00 ((ii), (iii) and (iv) collectively, the "Jaskolski Options").

The Jaskolski RSUs and Jaskolski Options were granted pursuant to the Company's 2025 Inducement Plan. The Jaskolski RSUs will vest in equal installments on each of the first four anniversaries of August 18, 2025, and the Jaskolski Options will vest in full on the fourth anniversary of August 18, 2025, in each case subject to Ms. Jaskolski's continued employment with the Company on each such date. The Jaskolski RSUs and Jaskolski Options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's 2025 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of the RSU award agreement and stock option award agreement covering the applicable grant.

The Company also announced that effective as of August 14, 2025, and in connection with the previously announced appointment of Kurtis Smith as the Company's Chief Development Officer, the Board approved grants of (i) RSUs covering 95,000 shares of the Company's Class A common stock (the "Smith RSUs"), (ii) non-qualified stock option awards to purchase 150,000 shares of the Company's Class A common stock with an exercise price of $4.69, which is equal to the closing price of the Company's Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market on August 14, 2025, (iii) non-qualified stock option awards to purchase 100,000 shares of the Company's Class A common stock with an exercise price of $9.00, and (iv) non-qualified stock option awards to purchase 100,000 shares of the Company's Class A common stock with an exercise price of $12.00 ((ii), (iii) and (iv) collectively, the "Smith Options").

The Smith RSUs and Smith Options were granted pursuant to the Company's 2025 Inducement Plan. The Smith RSUs will vest in equal installments on each of the first four anniversaries of July 22, 2025, and the Smith Options will vest in full on the fourth anniversary of July 22, 2025, in each case subject to Mr. Smith's continued employment with the Company on each such date. The Smith RSUs and Smith Options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's 2025 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of the RSU award agreement and stock option award agreement covering the applicable grant.

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of the Company (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individuals' entering into employment with the Company, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules. The Jaskolski RSUs, Jaskolski Options, Smith RSUs and Smith Options were granted as such inducement material to Ms. Jaskolski and Mr. Smith, respectively, entering into employment with the Company.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 23 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values - We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome - the Company is proud to be Certified by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which includes more than 1,000 centers in 44 states, generated sales of $951 million in fiscal 2024. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

Investor Contact

Edelman Smithfield
EWCIR@edelman.com

Media Contact

Zeno Group Sophia Tortorella
sophia.tortorella@zenogroup.com
312-752-6851


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.