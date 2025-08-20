Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Start angekündigt: Bisher +175% Kursgewinn in 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 570796 | ISIN: NO0003096208 | Ticker-Symbol: Z1L
Tradegate
20.08.25 | 10:47
4,048 Euro
-0,78 % -0,032
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0504,05811:06
4,0504,05811:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2025 06:36 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Solid operations across all segments, strong earnings in VAP S&D and Wild Catch

"We delivered solid operations across all segments in the second quarter, resulting in an operational EBIT of NOK 680 million in the quarter. The quarter clearly illustrates the robustness of our business model with a fully integrated value chain in a diversified seafood company," says CEO of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (LSG), Henning Beltestad.

FARMING - STRONG BIOLOGICAL PERFORMANCE BUT LOW PRICES FOR SALMON AND TROUT.

Operational EBIT in the second quarter of 2025 ended at NOK 256 million in the Farming segment.

"LSG achieved its highest net growth ever for a second quarter. Survival rates are high, the share of superior quality is high, and the average harvest weight has increased, while cost per kg is declining. This is due to a very strong biological performance. We see a more challenging start to the third quarter, where high sea temperatures in Norway imply increased biological risk. The guided harvest volume of salmon and trout for 2025 remains at 195,000 GWT.

Low prices for salmon and trout, driven by strong supply growth, naturally impact results in the quarter, while contracts provide some earnings stability. Low spot prices continued into the third quarter. In the longer term, the increased supply helps us build markets, for example in China, which is positive for Lerøy, the industry, and Norway as an export nation.

We continue to perform well in our submerged cages and experience positive effects from changes we have made in genetics and smolt production," comments Beltestad.

VAP S&D - CLOSER TO AMBITIOUS EBIT TARGET AFTER A STRONG QUARTER.

Operational EBIT for the quarter ended at NOK 351 million in Q2 2025. This represents the tenth consecutive quarter of growth in 12-month rolling operational EBIT.

"This segment, which handles sales and processing of seafood, continues its positive development driven by improved capacity utilization and strengthened activity towards key customers. We are steadily moving closer to our target of NOK 1,250 million in operational EBIT in this segment for 2025," says the CEO.

WILD CATCH - STRONG QUARTER ON HIGH PRICES. OUTLOOK FOR LOWER QUOTAS IN 2026.

"We delivered a very solid operational result of NOK 148 million in the second quarter, above our expectations. Prices, particularly for cod, are historically very high. There are prospects for further reductions in already low cod quotas in 2026. This is especially challenging for our whitefish factories in Lerøy Norway Seafoods, which depend on volumes to perform well. We expect challenging times ahead in this segment," says Henning Beltestad.

LERØY'S FULLY INTEGRATED VALUE CHAIN IS THE FUTURE.

"I am pleased with the performance in the quarter, and we are delivering on the 2025 key targets communicated at our Capital Markets Day in 2022. We are entering a new strategy period and new targets will be set. I am optimistic about Lerøy's development going forward. With our business model, we are well positioned, and we have a strong position with strategic customers. There is strong global demand for seafood, and we are gaining market share in important markets," concludes Beltestad.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.