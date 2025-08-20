Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.: SQM Reports Earnings for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Highlights• SQM reported total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2025 of US$2,079.3 million compared to total revenues of US$2,378.1 million for the same period last year.• Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 of US$226.0 million or US$0.79 per share, compared to net loss of US$(655.9) million or US$(2.30) per share for the same period last year.• Continue to observe record- high iodine sales price.• Strong price environment in SPN and Potassium businesses.• Increasing sales volumes for the coming months from the International Lithium Division and completion of the Kwinana refinery.

SANTIAGO, Chile, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B, SQM-A) reported today net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, of US$226.0 million or US$0.79 per share, compared to a loss1 of US$(655.9) million or US$(2.30) per share reported for the same period last year.

Gross profit reached US$558.3 million (26.8% of revenues) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, lower than US$752.5 million (31.6% of revenues) recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Revenues totaled US$2,079.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, representing a decrease of 12.6% compared to US$2,378.1 million reported for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

The Company also announced net income for the second quarter of 2025 of US$88.4 million or US$0.31 per share, a decrease of 58.6% compared to US$213.6 million or US$0.75 per share for the second quarter of 2024. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2025 reached US$253.6 million, 34.0% lower than the US$383.9 million reported for the second quarter of 2024. Revenues totaled US$1,042.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 19.4% compared to US$1,293.6 million for the second quarter of 2024.

SQM's Chief Executive Officer, Ricardo Ramos, stated, "As anticipated, during the second quarter, we navigated a period of lower lithium market prices than those observed in previous quarters. In this context, some of the contracts we had in place, hit the lower limits set in those contracts, affecting the volumes agreed. As a result, the total volume sold during the second quarter of this year was lower than what was reported in the first quarter of this year, despite the growth seen in the market. With that said, we now expect sales volumes from our Salar de Atacama operations to grow by approximately 10% compared to last year, while we are increasing our sales guidance for our Australian operations."

He added: "We are also pleased to announce that Covalent, our Joint Venture with Wesfarmers in Australia, has completed construction of the Kwinana refinery in Australia, and achieved first product produced in July at the expected quality and cost. The ramp-up period is expected to take 18 months, and once at full capacity, the Mt. Holland Lithium Project is expected to produce approximately 50,000 tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide per year, contributing to the growing demand of electric vehicles."

To see full press release please visit our website: https://ir.sqm.com/



