Bioz, Inc.: Alomone Labs Integrates Bioz Pro Badges and a Bioz Content Hub to Elevate Research Visibility and Enhance the User Experience

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Bioz, Inc. , a trusted source for AI-enhanced research insights and citation transparency, is pleased to announce the impactful integration of Bioz Badges and a Bioz Content Hub for Alomone Labs , a leading manufacturer of research tools for ion channels, receptors, and neuroscience. This strategic collaboration has transformed how Alomone showcases product citations, providing researchers with powerful tools to access scientific data more efficiently than ever before.

With Bioz Pro Badges, the highest level of badge functionality, embedded on product webpages, Alomone now offers a uniquely enriched experience for researchers, offering both transparent citation access and a rich layer of AI-based functionality. Users can now explore peer-reviewed publications alongside cutting-edge content such as AI-generated article summaries, namely AI Briefs, coupled with Cited-By analytics, supplementary article data, patents, and even Ph.D. theses, providing a comprehensive view of how Alomone's products are used in real-world research.

Key interactive features of Alomone's Bioz Pro Badges include custom filters for dilution and reactivity, which allow scientists to quickly narrow down relevant data tailored to their specific experimentation needs. This creates a highly engaging and efficient research journey.

Alomone Labs also benefits from a dedicated Bioz Content Hub hosted directly on their website, a standalone publication page that brings together their full product catalog with citation-rich content. This knowledge hub serves as a central destination for researchers to explore validated tools backed by peer-reviewed data. Paired with Bioz Pro Badges, the Content Hub delivers a seamless, research-driven digital experience that aligns with how today's scientists evaluate and select reagents.

"Partnering with Bioz has significantly elevated the way we present our scientific contributions," said Hélène Levy , Head of People, Internal Operations and Global Coordination at Alomone Labs. "Our researchers really appreciate being able to see how our products are used in real studies, it adds a level of trust and transparency that wasn't possible before. Having this data right on our website not only strengthens credibility, but it's also attracting new scientists who are looking for highly-validated tools they can trust."

"Alomone Labs is setting the bar for how research suppliers can harness scientific content to inform and inspire their customers," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "The addition of AI Briefs to Alomone's solutions represents an exciting step forward. By instantly surfacing key insights from scientific articles, this feature enhances how researchers interact with publication data and holds great potential for deepening engagement and reinforcing the credibility of Alomone's products."

This collaboration reflects a shared vision to empower scientists with trusted, transparent, and AI-enhanced tools that shorten the path from product selection to research publication.

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

Founded in 1989, Alomone Labs is a globally respected provider of research tools for neuroscience and cell signaling, specializing in ion channels, receptors, and other Membrane proteins. With a catalog of highly validated antibodies, ligands, toxins, and peptides, Alomone serves the life science community with products that consistently support high-impact research. The company's commitment to quality, scientific excellence, and customer support has made it a trusted partner for academic and pharmaceutical laboratories worldwide.

For more information on Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

