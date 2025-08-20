ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.: ZTO Reports Second Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Parcel Volume Increased 16.5% to 9.8 Billion

Adjusted Net Income Reached RMB2.1 Billion

US$0.30 per Share Interim Dividend Announced

SHANGHAI, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 [1]. The Company grew parcel volume by 16.5% year over year while maintaining high quality of service and customer satisfaction. Adjusted net income[2] reached RMB2.1 billion. Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB2.2 billion.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB 11,831.8 million (US$1,651.7 million), an increase of 10.3% from RMB10,726.0 million in the same period of 2024.

Gross profit was RMB2,944.4 million (US$411.0 million), a decrease of 18.7% from RMB3,620.5 million in the same period of 2024.

Net income was RMB1,964.6 million (US$274.2 million), a decrease of 24.8% from RMB2,614.0 million in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA [3] was RMB3,534.9 million (US$493.5 million), a decrease of 18.5% from RMB4,339.7 million in the same period of 2024.

was RMB3,534.9 million (US$493.5 million), a decrease of 18.5% from RMB4,339.7 million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted net income was RMB2,052.7 million (US$286.5 million), a decrease of 26.8% from RMB2,805.7 million in the same period of 2024.

Basic and diluted net earnings per American depositary share ("ADS" [4] ) were RMB2.42 (US$0.34) and RMB2.37 (US$0.33), a decrease of 25.3% and 25.0% from RMB3.24 and RMB3.16 in the same period of 2024, respectively.

) were RMB2.42 (US$0.34) and RMB2.37 (US$0.33), a decrease of 25.3% and 25.0% from RMB3.24 and RMB3.16 in the same period of 2024, respectively. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders [5] were RMB2.53 (US$0.35) and RMB2.48 (US$0.35), a decrease of 27.3% and 26.6% from RMB3.48 and RMB3.38 in the same period of 2024, respectively.

were RMB2.53 (US$0.35) and RMB2.48 (US$0.35), a decrease of 27.3% and 26.6% from RMB3.48 and RMB3.38 in the same period of 2024, respectively. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB2,168.2 million (US$302.7 million), compared with RMB3,480.1 million in the same period of 2024.

Operational Highlights for Second Quarter 2025

Parcel volume was 9,847 million, an increase of 16.5% from 8,452 million in the same period of 2024.

Number of pickup/delivery outlets was over 31,000 as of June 30, 2025.

Number of direct network partners was approximately 6,000 as of June 30, 2025.

Number of self-owned line-haul vehicles was over 10,000 as of June 30, 2025, out of which, over 9,400 were high capacity 15 to 17-meter-long models compared to over 9,200 as of June 30, 2024.

Number of line-haul routes between sorting hubs was approximately 3,900 as of June 30, 2025.

Number of sorting hubs was 94 as of June 30, 2025, among which 90 were operated by the Company and 4 by the Company's network partners.

(1) An investor relations presentation accompanies this earnings release and can be found at http://zto.investorroom.com. (2) Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as impairment of investments in equity investees, gain/(loss) on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary and corresponding tax impact which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses, and further adjusted to exclude the shared-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as impairment of investments in equity investees, gain/(loss) on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations. (4) One ADS represents one Class A ordinary share. (5) Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure. It is defined as adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted American depositary shares, respectively.

Mr. Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, commented, "During the second quarter, ZTO further narrowed the gap to industry average growth rate despite continued industry mix-shift towards lower unit economics. Supported by leading service quality, we achieved over 9.8 billion parcels and delivered 2.1 billion of adjusted net income. Retail volume's growth momentum remained strong at over 50% than last year and it contributed positively to overall margin."

Mr. Lai added, "Our strategic focus of 'Quality Is Number One' will continue to drive for differentiated product and service experiences for the long run. In the current market dynamics, preferences for lower-price appear to be the mainstream, however, we believe it would eventually be replaced by true value-prepositions which are not only economical but also uncompromising on quality. Our last mile initiatives specifically aimed at reducing costs and enhancing capabilities are generating intended results. The longer-term significance means a much more competitive as well as profitable partner and courier network, and hence the ZTO brand, with its expanding comprehensive logistic product and services, will maintain leadership in quality, market presence and profitability."

Ms. Huiping Yan, Chief Financial Officer of ZTO, commented, "ZTO's core express ASP decreased by 6 cents as a net result of 18 cents in higher volume incentives and 5 cents from lower average weight per parcel partially offset by 17 cents increase in KA unit price. Combined unit sorting and transportation costs decreased 7 cents upon vigorous effort on operating efficiency gain. SG&A costs remained stable at 5.2% of revenue. Cash flow from operating activities was 2.2 billion, and capital spending was 1.1 billion."

Ms. Yan added, "We believe change is the constant norm. At ZTO, we have always been focused on what we want and can achieve. The current economic, competition and policy environment presented a new set of conditions for us. We are adjusting down our annual volume guidance to be in the range of 38.8 billion to 40.1 billion, or an annual volume growth rate of 14.0% to 18.0%. The business is committed to stay lock step ahead of industry average growth rate for the year. In addition, we will remain vigilant on executing strategies that strengthen existing and build competitive advantages for the future."

Second Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2025

2024

2025

RMB

%

RMB

US$

%

RMB

%

RMB

US$

%

(in thousands, except percentages) Express delivery services 9,875,923

92.1

10,983,751

1,533,273

92.8

19,116,095

92.4

21,106,041

2,946,290

92.9 Freight forwarding services 233,242

2.2

180,257

25,163

1.5

435,989

2.1

359,477

50,181

1.5 Sale of accessories 580,422

5.4

635,770

88,750

5.4

1,065,484

5.2

1,196,066

166,964

5.3 Others 36,377

0.3

32,029

4,471

0.3

68,402

0.3

61,688

8,611

0.3 Total revenues 10,725,964

100.0

11,831,807

1,651,657

100.0

20,685,970

100.0

22,723,272

3,172,046

100.0

Total Revenues were RMB 11,831.8 million (US$1,651.7 million), an increase of 10.3% from RMB10,726.0 million in the same period of 2024. Revenue from the core express delivery business increased by 11.0% compared to the same period of 2024 as a result of a 16.5% growth in parcel volume offset by a 4.7% decrease in parcel unit price. KA revenue, generated by direct sales organizations, increased by 149.7% mainly driven by increase in e-commerce return parcels. Revenue from freight forwarding services decreased by 22.7% compared to the same period of 2024. Revenue from sales of accessories, largely consisted of sales of thermal paper used for digital waybills' printing, increased by 9.5%. Other revenues were derived mainly from financing services.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2025

2024

2025

RMB

% of

RMB

US$

% of

RMB

% of

RMB

US$

% of

revenues revenues revenues revenues

(in thousands, except percentages) Line-haul transportation cost 3,283,123

30.6

3,290,945

459,398

27.8

6,654,616

32.2

6,774,009

945,615

29.8 Sorting hub operating cost 2,227,670

20.8

2,414,839

337,099

20.4

4,395,871

21.3

4,729,435

660,204

20.8 Freight forwarding cost 216,724

2.0

170,235

23,764

1.4

405,106

2.0

343,028

47,885

1.5 Cost of accessories sold 160,093

1.5

151,204

21,107

1.3

293,140

1.4

284,463

39,710

1.3 Other costs 1,217,877

11.3

2,860,187

399,267

24.2

2,314,675

11.1

4,958,720

692,210

21.8 Total cost of revenues





































7,105,487

66.2

8,887,410

1,240,635

75.1

14,063,408

68.0

17,089,655

2,385,624

75.2

Total cost of revenues was RMB8,887.4 million (US$1,240.6 million), an increase of 25.1% from RMB7,105.5 million in the same period last year.

Line haul transportation cost was RMB3,290.9 million (US$459.4 million), an increase of 0.2% from RMB3,283.1 million in the same period last year. The unit transportation cost decreased 15.4% or 6 cents mainly attributable to better economies of scale, decreased fuel price and more effective route planning.

Sorting hub operating cost was RMB2,414.8 million (US$337.1 million), an increase of 8.4 % from RMB2,227.7 million in the same period last year. The increase primarily consisted of (i) RMB118.0 million (US$16.5 million) increase in labor-associated costs partially offset by automation-driven efficiency improvements, and (ii) RMB102.8 million (US$14.3 million) increase in depreciation and amortization costs associated with equipment and facilities. Sorting hub operating cost per unit decreased 3.8% or 1 cent as automation and standardization in operating procedures plus effective performance evaluation continued to dig deep for productivity gain. As of June 30, 2025, there were 690 sets of automated sorting equipment in service, compared to 515 sets as of June 30, 2024.

Cost of accessories sold was RMB151.2 million (US$21.1 million), decreased 5.6% compared with RMB160.1 million in the same period last year.

Other costs of RMB2,860.2 million (US$399.3 million), increased 134.9% from RMB1,217.9 million in the same period last year, which include an increase of RMB1,603.9 million (US223.9 million) for serving higher-valued enterprise customers.

Gross Profit was RMB2,944.4 million (US$411.0 million), decreased by 18.7% from RMB3,620.5 million in the same period last year. Gross margin rate was 24.9% compared to 33.8% in the same period last year.

Total Operating Expenses were RMB469.3 million (US$65.5 million), compared to RMB405.3 million in the same period last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB623.6 million (US$87.1 million), increased by 5.2 % from RMB593.0 million in the same period last year. SG&A as a percentage of total revenues decreased to 5.3% from 5.5% in the same period last year demonstrating optimized corporate structure.

Other operating income, net was RMB154.3 million (US$21.5 million), compared to RMB187.7 million in the same period last year. Other operating income mainly consisted of (i) RMB71.0 million (US$9.9 million) of government subsidies and tax rebates, and (ii) RMB60.1 million (US$8.4 million) of rental and other income.

Income from operations was RMB2,475.1 million (US$345.5 million), a decrease of 23.0% from RMB3,215.2 million for the same period last year. The operating margin rate was 20.9% compared to 30.0% in the same period last year.

Interest income was RMB208.7 million (US$29.1 million), compared with RMB288.1 million in the same period last year.

Interest expenses was RMB98.1 million (US$13.7 million), compared with RMB115.9 million in the same period last year.

Loss from fair value changes of financial instruments was RMB3.6 million (US$0.5 million), compared with a gain of RMB54.9 million in the same period last year. Such gain or loss from fair value changes of the financial instruments were quoted by commercial banks according to market-based estimation of future redemption prices.

Impairment of Goodwill was RMB84.4 million (US$11.8 million), related to the October 2017 acquisition of China Oriental Express Co., Ltd.'s core freight forwarding business. This non-recurring charge was recognized as the fair value of the acquired operations declined below its carrying amount during the period.

Income tax expenses were RMB575.5 million (US$80.3 million) compared to RMB665.0 million in the same period last year. Overall income tax rate was 22.9%, increased by 2.6 percentage points year over year, primarily attributable to the recognition of RMB166.0 million (US$23.3 million) in withholding tax on dividend payable to ZTO Express (Hong Kong) Limited.

Net income was RMB 1,964.6 million (US$274.2 million), which decreased by 24.8% from RMB2,614.0 million in the same period last year.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB2.42 (US$0.34) and RMB2.37 (US$0.33), compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB3.24 and RMB3.16 in the same period last year, respectively.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB2.53 (US$0.35) and RMB2.48 (US$0.35), compared with RMB3.48 and RMB3.38 in the same period last year, respectively.

Adjusted net income was RMB2,052.7 million (US$286.5 million), compared with RMB2,805.7 million during the same period last year.

EBITDA[1] was RMB3,446.8 million (US$481.2 million), compared with RMB4,150.1 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB3,534.9 million (US$493.5 million), compared to RMB4,339.7 million in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB2,168.2 million (US$302.7 million), compared with RMB3,480.1 million in the same period last year.

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.

Declaration of Interim Dividend Payment

The board of directors (the "Board") has approved an interim cash dividend of US$0.30 per ADS and ordinary share for the six months ended June 30, 2025, to holders of its ordinary shares and ADSs as of the close of business on September 30, 2025. The dividend payment represents a 40% dividend payout ratio. For holders of Class A and Class B ordinary shares, in order to qualify for entitlement to the dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on September 30, 2025 (Hong Kong Time). The payment date is expected to be October 24, 2025 for holders of Class A and Class B ordinary shares, and October 31, 2025 for holders of ADSs.

Business Outlook

Based on current market and operating conditions, the Company revises down its previously stated annual parcel volume guidance. Parcel volume for 2025 is expected to be in the range of 38.8 billion to 40.1 billion, representing a 14.0% to 18.0% increase year over year. Such estimates represent management's current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translation of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on June 30, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Systems.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating ZTO's operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to its U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company believes that such Non-GAAP measures help identify underlying trends in ZTO's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the related expenses and gains that the Company includes in income from operations and net income. The Company believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by ZTO's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to compare the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to ZTO's data. ZTO encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Conference Call Information

ZTO's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 19, 2025 (8:30 AM Beijing Time on Wednesday, August 20, 2025).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: 1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong: 800-963-976 Mainland China: 4001-206-115 Singapore: 800-120-5863 International: 1-412-317-6061 Passcode: 2240980

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until August 26, 2025:

United States: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Passcode: 3645121

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://zto.investorroom.com.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK:2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. ZTO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX"), in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of the HKEX, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about ZTO's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: risks relating to the development of the e-commerce and express delivery industries in China; its significant reliance on certain third-party e-commerce platforms; risks associated with its network partners and their employees and personnel; intense competition which could adversely affect the Company's results of operations and market share; any service disruption of the Company's sorting hubs or the outlets operated by its network partners or its technology system; ZTO's ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ZTO's filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and ZTO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Comprehensive Income Data:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2025

2024

2025

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Revenues 10,725,964

11,831,807

1,651,657

20,685,970

22,723,272

3,172,046 Cost of revenues (7,105,487)

(8,887,410)

(1,240,635)

(14,063,408)

(17,089,655)

(2,385,624) Gross profit 3,620,477

2,944,397

411,022

6,622,562

5,633,617

786,422 Operating (expenses)/income:





















Selling, general and administrative (592,978)

(623,587)

(87,050)

(1,489,619)

(1,361,098)

(190,002) Other operating income, net 187,698

154,274

21,536

348,955

607,943

84,866 Total operating expenses (405,280)

(469,313)

(65,514)

(1,140,664)

(753,155)

(105,136) Income from operations 3,215,197

2,475,084

345,508

5,481,898

4,880,462

681,286 Other income/(expenses):





















Interest income 288,077

208,732

29,138

533,098

407,124

56,832 Interest expense (115,855)

(98,112)

(13,696)

(199,771)

(166,988)

(23,311) Gain/(loss) from fair value changes of





















financial instruments 54,862

(3,635)

(507)

97,582

32,978

4,604 Gain/(loss) on disposal of equity investees,





















subsidiaries and others 11,683

(714)

(100)

12,134

(567)

(79) Impairment of investment in equity investees (194,452)

-

-

(672,816)

-

- Impairment of goodwill -

(84,431)

(11,786)

-

(84,431)

(11,786) Foreign currency exchange gain before tax 15,178

16,419

2,292

20,562

12,375

1,727 Income before income tax, and share of





















income in equity method investments 3,274,690

2,513,343

350,849

5,272,687

5,080,953

709,273 Income tax expense (665,011)

(575,531)

(80,341)

(1,231,316)

(1,107,105)

(154,546) Share of income in equity method investments 4,318

26,747

3,734

20,373

29,892

4,173 Net income 2,613,997

1,964,559

274,242

4,061,744

4,003,740

558,900 Net income attributable to non-controlling





















interests (2,195)

(26,227)

(3,661)

(23,896)

(72,161)

(10,073) Net income attributable to ZTO Express





















(Cayman) Inc. 2,611,802

1,938,332

270,581

4,037,848

3,931,579

548,827 Net income attributable to ordinary





















shareholders 2,611,802

1,938,332

270,581

4,037,848

3,931,579

548,827 Net earnings per share attributed to





















ordinary shareholders





















Basic 3.24

2.42

0.34

5.01

4.92

0.69 Diluted 3.16

2.37

0.33

4.90

4.81

0.67 Weighted average shares used in calculating





















net earnings per ordinary share/ADS





















Basic 806,668,101

799,752,637

799,752,637

805,806,731

799,123,030

799,123,030 Diluted 839,697,501

833,990,437

833,990,437

838,836,131

833,360,830

833,360,830 Net income 2,613,997

1,964,559

274,242

4,061,744

4,003,740

558,900 Other comprehensive income/(loss),





















net of tax of nil:





















Foreign currency translation adjustment (35,230)

41,831

5,839

(117,560)

50,532

7,054 Comprehensive income 2,578,767

2,006,390

280,081

3,944,184

4,054,272

565,954 Comprehensive income attributable to





















non-controlling interests (2,195)

(26,227)

(3,661)

(23,896)

(72,161)

(10,073) Comprehensive income attributable to ZTO





















Express (Cayman) Inc. 2,576,572

1,980,163

276,420

3,920,288

3,982,111

555,881

























Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets Data:

As of

December 31,

June 30,

2024

2025

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share data) ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 13,465,442

13,291,796

1,855,463 Restricted cash 37,517

22,684

3,167 Accounts receivable, net 1,503,706

1,395,625

194,822 Financing receivables 1,178,617

885,730

123,643 Short-term investment 8,848,447

13,232,512

1,847,187 Inventories 38,569

47,902

6,687 Advances to suppliers 783,599

752,190

105,002 Prepayments and other current assets 4,329,664

4,806,581

670,973 Amounts due from related parties 168,160

85,585

11,947 Total current assets 30,353,721

34,520,605

4,818,891 Investments in equity investees 1,871,337

1,890,758

263,940 Property and equipment, net 33,915,366

34,861,771

4,866,516 Land use rights, net 6,170,233

6,266,927

874,829 Intangible assets, net 17,043

13,944

1,947 Operating lease right-of-use assets 566,316

491,684

68,636 Goodwill 4,241,541

4,157,111

580,310 Deferred tax assets 984,567

1,098,960

153,409 Long-term investment 12,017,755

9,054,110

1,263,905 Long-term financing receivables 861,453

1,057,892

147,676 Other non-current assets 919,331

840,081

117,271 Amounts due from related parties-non current 421,667

366,917

51,219 TOTAL ASSETS 92,340,330

94,620,760

13,208,549 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term bank borrowing 9,513,958

11,046,963

1,542,097 Accounts payable 2,463,395

2,415,671

337,215 Advances from customers 1,565,147

1,660,272

231,765 Income tax payable 488,889

354,127

49,434 Amounts due to related parties 202,766

131,294

18,328 Operating lease liabilities 183,373

168,746

23,556 Dividends payable 14,134

14,345

2,002 Convertible senior bond 7,270,081

7,156,412

998,997 Other current liabilities 6,571,492

5,506,921

768,735 Total current liabilities 28,273,235

28,454,751

3,972,129 Long-term bank borrowing -

180,000

25,127 Non-current operating lease liabilities 377,717

321,857

44,930 Deferred tax liabilities 1,014,545

808,346

112,841 TOTAL LIABILITIES 29,665,497

29,764,954

4,155,027 Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized;

810,339,182 shares issued and 798,622,719 shares outstanding as of









December 31, 2024; 804,468,490 shares issued and 799,752,637 shares

outstanding as of June 30, 2025) 523

519

72 Additional paid-in capital 24,389,905

24,358,069

3,400,255 Treasury shares, at cost (1,131,895)

(271,027)

(37,834) Retained earnings 39,098,553

40,354,210

5,633,231 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (294,694)

(244,162)

(34,083) ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shareholders' equity 62,062,392

64,197,609

8,961,641 Noncontrolling interests 612,441

658,197

91,881 Total Equity 62,674,833

64,855,806

9,053,522 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 92,340,330

94,620,760

13,208,549













Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Data:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2025

2024

2025

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,480,095

2,168,208

302,670

5,511,115

4,531,184

632,529 Net cash used in investing activities (4,666,289)

(1,163,517)

(162,421)

(7,044,941)

(4,321,982)

(603,325) Net cash used in financing activities (1,103,622)

(117,713)

(16,432)

(973,492)

(378,804)

(52,879) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash





















equivalents and restricted cash (3,526)

(19,706)

(2,750)

35,077

(32,266)

(4,504) Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents





















and restricted cash (2,293,342)

867,272

121,067

(2,472,241)

(201,868)

(28,179) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at





















beginning of period 12,872,411

12,461,807

1,739,601

13,051,310

13,530,947

1,888,847 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of





















period 10,579,069

13,329,079

1,860,668

10,579,069

13,329,079

1,860,668

























The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:



As of

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2025

RMB

RMB

US$





(in thousands)



Cash and cash equivalents 10,542,131

13,291,796

1,855,463 Restricted cash, current 22,253

22,684

3,167 Restricted cash, non-current 14,685

14,599

2,038 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,579,069

13,329,079

1,860,668













Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2025

2024

2025

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Net income 2,613,997

1,964,559

274,242

4,061,744

4,003,740

558,900 Add:





















Share-based compensation expense [1] 6,768

2,994

418

305,155

223,263

31,166 Impairment of investment in equity investees [1] 194,452

-

-

672,816

-

- Impairment of goodwill -

84,431

11,786

-

84,431

11,786 (Gain)/loss on disposal of equity investees





















and subsidiaries and others, net of income

taxes (9,496)

714

100

(9,947)

593

83 Adjusted net income 2,805,721

2,052,698

286,546

5,029,768

4,312,027

601,935























Net income 2,613,997

1,964,559

274,242

4,061,744

4,003,740

558,900 Add:





















Depreciation 720,930

770,270

107,526

1,473,049

1,559,378

217,681 Amortization 34,345

38,306

5,347

68,325

76,125

10,627 Interest expenses 115,855

98,112

13,696

199,771

166,988

23,311 Income tax expenses 665,011

575,531

80,341

1,231,316

1,107,105

154,546 EBITDA 4,150,138

3,446,778

481,152

7,034,205

6,913,336

965,065























Add:





















Share-based compensation expense [1] 6,768

2,994

418

305,155

223,263

31,166 Impairment of investment in equity investees [1] 194,452

-

-

672,816

-

- Impairment of goodwill -

84,431

11,786

-

84,431

11,786 (Gain)/loss on disposal of equity investees





















and subsidiaries and others, before income

taxes (11,683)

714

100

(12,134)

567

79 Adjusted EBITDA 4,339,675

3,534,917

493,456

8,000,042

7,221,597

1,008,096



























































(1) Net of income taxes of nil

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30

2024

2025

2024

2025

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Net income attributable to ordinary





















shareholders 2,611,802

1,938,332

270,581

4,037,848

3,931,579

548,827 Add:





















Share-based compensation expense [1] 6,768

2,994

418

305,155

223,263

31,166 Impairment of investment in equity investees [1] 194,452

-

-

672,816

-

- Impairment of goodwill -

84,431

11,786

-

84,431

11,786 (Gain)/loss on disposal of equity investees





















and subsidiaries and others, net of income

taxes (9,496)

714

100

(9,947)

593

83 Adjusted Net income attributable to





















ordinary shareholders 2,803,526

2,026,471

282,885

5,005,872

4,239,866

591,862























Weighted average shares used in





















calculating net earnings per ordinary





















share/ADS





















Basic 806,668,101

799,752,637

799,752,637

805,806,731

799,123,030

799,123,030 Diluted 839,697,501

833,990,437

833,990,437

838,836,131

833,360,830

833,360,830























Net earnings per share/ADS attributable to





















ordinary shareholders





















Basic 3.24

2.42

0.34

5.01

4.92

0.69 Diluted 3.16

2.37

0.33

4.90

4.81

0.67























Adjusted net earnings per share/ADS





















attributable to ordinary shareholders





















Basic 3.48

2.53

0.35

6.21

5.31

0.74 Diluted 3.38

2.48

0.35

6.06

5.18

0.72























(1) Net of income taxes of nil

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

Investor Relations

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +86 21 5980 4508

SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.