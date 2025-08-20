Researchers from Trina Solar and China's Nanchang University claim to have verified that back-contact solar modules outperform TOPCon modules only when fewer than three cells in a substring are shaded. Their findings were published in a peer-reviewed scientific paper. Scientists from Trinasolar's State Key Laboratory of Photovoltaic Science and Technology (SKL) and Nanchang University in China have conducted a series of simulations to compare the performance of back-contact (BC) solar cells with that of TOPCon cells under shading conditions. The research group explained that their goal was not ...

