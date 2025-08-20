With Capacity Provided by Allianz, Active Insurance is Now Available to Businesses up to €1 Billion in Revenue on a Primary Basis

Coalition Also Appoints Benjamin Barès as Head of Business Development and Frédéric Gatte as Director of Underwriting for Coalition France

Coalition, the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to help prevent digital risk before it strikes, today announced the launch of its Active Cyber Insurance in France through its subsidiary, Coalition Insurance Solutions GmbH. French companies with revenues of up to €1 billion can now access innovative cyber risk management and cyber insurance coverage on a primary basis. Capacity is provided by Allianz Commercial via Allianz Global Corporate Specialty SE (AGCS) in a multi-year agreement.

"Coalition's Active Insurance combines comprehensive cyber insurance with internal technical cybersecurity knowledge, technologies, and services for a completely integrated approach to risk," commented Tine Simonsen, Coalition's Head of Insurance, Continental Europe. "As global cyber threats grow, French businesses-small businesses especially-need an experienced and innovative insurance provider that not only helps mitigate financial losses, but also equips them with the cybersecurity tools necessary to better understand their risks, strengthen their defenses, and prevent future attacks."

Coalition's integrated approach to cyber risk management combines some of the most comprehensive coverage available on the market with cybersecurity solutions and services. Through Active Insurance, policyholders can identify, mitigate, and respond to emerging cyber threats before they escalate into full-blown attacks. The company delivers end-to-end protection backed by in-house technical expertise, cutting-edge technologies, and expert support services focused exclusively on cybersecurity.

Through Coalition's proprietary cyber risk management platform, Coalition Control®, insured companies benefit from a complete assessment of their exposure and risk, and receive alerts about vulnerabilities and cyber threats as they emerge. Businesses can also access security services, including employee security awareness training and managed detection and response (MDR). In the event of an incident, Coalition's claims and incident response teams are available 24/7.

To support the launch of its French operations, Coalition also announced the appointment of Benjamin Barès as its Head of Business Development for France. He joins with more than 20 years of industry experience, most recently as Director of Direct Sales and Partnerships at Hiscox Assurances France.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Coalition, a trusted insurance provider for over 100,000 organizations and a partner to over 65,000 brokers worldwide," added Barès. "Our ambition in France-as around the globe-is to establish long-lasting relationships with brokers and agencies, supported by extensive training materials and broker-specific resources, as well as a streamlined quoting process that enables brokers to obtain quotes within minutes via our online Broker Platform."

Barès will be supported by a team that includes Frédéric Gatte as Director of Underwriting with strong cyber expertise gained from his recent positions at Onda and Diot Siaci, and Production Underwriter Tom Paparella, who transfers from Coalition's U.S. team. The company plans to expand its workforce in several French cities. To learn about further open positions, visit: https://www.coalitioninc.com/careers.

Brokers can start quoting now by submitting requests directly to Coalition's expert underwriting team at help@coalitioninc.fr. For more information about Coalition and Active Insurance, please visit: https://www.coalitioninc.fr.

About Coalition

Coalition is the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to help prevent digital risk before it strikes. By combining comprehensive insurance coverage and cybersecurity tools, Coalition helps businesses manage and mitigate potential cyberattacks. Leveraging its relationships with leading global insurers and capacity providers, including Coalition Insurance Company, Coalition offers Active Insurance products to businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and France. Policyholders can receive automated cyber alerts and access expert advice and global third-party risk management tools through Coalition's cyber risk management platform, Coalition Control®.

Insurance cover is issued by Coalition Insurance Solutions GmbH, German insurance agent (HRB 133708) supervised by IHK Frankfurt am Main, Börsenplatz 4, 60313 Frankfurt am Main, www.frankfurt-main.ihk.de, having a French branch registered with the RCS of Paris under number 940 794 753 to act as European insurance intermediary under ORIAS number D-JEO5-724A4-24 ("CIS FR"), cooperating in the French market with Allianz Global Corporate Specialty SE, a company organized and existing under the laws of Germany, registered at the Munich Commercial Register under the No HRB 208312, headquartered Königinstrasse 28, 80802 Munich (Germany), acting through its French Branch, registered at the Commercial Register ("RCS") of Nanterre under the No 487 424 608, whose head office is located 1 Cours Michelet CS 30051 92076 Paris La Défense Cedex.

