Mittwoch, 20.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
20.08.2025 10:06 Uhr
Moonpig Group Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 20

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMT9K014

Issuer Name

MOONPIG GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States of America

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Aug-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Aug-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Below minimum threshold

Below minimum threshold

Below minimum threshold

Below minimum threshold

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4.630767%

0.435914%

5.066681%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BMT9K014

14,544,582

4.457874%

Sub Total 8.A

14,544,582

4.457874%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

N/A

N/A

30,429

0.009326%

Sub Total 8.B1

30,429

0.009326%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Cash settled Equity Swap

N/A

N/A

Cash

1,354,220

0.415065%

Sub Total 8.B2

1,354,220

0.415065%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.

JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.

J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.
JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited (100%)
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited (100%)

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.
J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (100%)

12. Date of Completion

19-Aug-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Hyderabad, India


© 2025 PR Newswire
