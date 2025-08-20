HONG KONG, Aug 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - To promote Hong Kong's business advantages and enhance trade and economic cooperation between Hong Kong and Thailand and the wider ASEAN region, Prof Frederick Ma, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), visited Bangkok and met with senior government and business leaders.Prof Ma spoke on a panel at the Singapore Regional Business Forum organised by the Singapore Business Federation. He said, 'Businesses are diversifying amid the changing landscape. Asia remains a major engine for economic growth, underpinned by the rise of emerging markets, like ASEAN and the Middle East. China, with its industrial base and vast population, is a stabilising force in an ever-changing world. And Hong Kong, given its superconnector and super value-adder roles, is a dynamic platform linking Mainland China with the world.'Aside from the event, Prof Ma met with Chantawit Tantasith, Deputy Minister of Commerce of Thailand, and Dhanin Chearavanont, Senior Chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group, to exchange views on deepening Hong Kong-Thailand trade and economic cooperation.Prof Ma noted: 'Thailand is an important trade and investment partner for Hong Kong. I am delighted that I had the opportunity to exchange insights with the Ministry of Commerce and leading enterprises in Thailand as well as political and business leaders from Singapore to further strengthen the economic ties between Hong Kong and Thailand and the wider ASEAN region.'As a statutory body, the HKTDC promotes, assists and develops Hong Kong's external trade, while supporting Hong Kong businesses to tap into the opportunities in ASEAN. The HKTDC's flagship events, such as the Asian Financial Forum and the Belt and Road Summit, serve as ideal platforms to highlight the latest developments and opportunities in Hong Kong as well as the city's advantages in professional services, while facilitating cross-regional collaboration.Photo Download: http://bit.ly/4lBDJFAHKTDC Chairman Prof Frederick Ma meets with Chantawit Tantasith, Deputy Minister of Commerce of ThailandHKTDC Chairman Prof Frederick Ma meets with Dhanin Chearavanont, Senior Chairman of Charoen Pokphand GroupProf Frederick Ma, Chairman of HKTDC, discusses business resilience in Asia and promotes Hong Kong business advantages at the Singapore Regional Business Forum in BangkokPlease contact the HKTDC's Communication & Public Affairs Department:Sam Ho Tel: (852) 2584 4569 Email: sam.sy.ho@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.