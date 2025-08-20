AlzeCure Pharma: AlzeCure Appoints Cecilia Wadell as New Head of Development

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops candidate drugs for diseases affecting the nervous system, focusing on Alzheimer's disease and pain, has appointed Cecilia Wadell, MScPharm, Ph.D., as Head of Development. She will be part of AlzeCure's management team. Her predecessor, Dr. Märta Segerdahl, will continue to focus on her role as CMO of AlzeCure.

Cecilia Wadell will take up her position as Head of Development on August 20 and will lead the clinical development organization in her role. Cecilia Wadell has more than 25 years of industry experience with senior positions at both major pharmaceutical companies and smaller biotech companies, e.g. AstraZeneca, Wilson Therapeutics, Medivir and World Wide Clinical Trials.

"I look forward to the strengthening of our development organization that Cecilia's appointment will bring. Cecilia has extensive experience in all phases of drug development and many years of experience in leadership roles," said Märta Segerdahl, CMO.

"We are very pleased to have Cecilia join the team. Her extensive experience in running clinical development projects, including orphan drug projects, and building R&D organizations, will strengthen our clinical capacity as we now have several projects in or on their way to clinical development. Her experience from both large pharmaceutical companies and smaller biotech companies, as well as from the CRO side, will also be of great importance for the development work with our clinical projects, business development work and partnership discussions," said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure.

"I am excited to join AlzeCure at such an exciting time in the company's development. I hope to use my many years of clinical experience in clinical drug development to take AlzeCure's drug candidates to the next level," said Cecilia Wadell.

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore ® , Alzstatin ® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore has received an EU grant from the European Innovation Council and is being prepared for phase 2. Alzstatin focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Painless contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate for the treatment of neuropathic pain with positive phase 2 results and orphan designation from the FDA, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

