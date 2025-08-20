Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025
20.08.2025 11:06 Uhr
ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA, LTD.: ISHIHARA SANGYO Launches "LUSHADE BLACK," an Ultra-Low Reflectance Structural Black Pigment That Absorbs Over 99.0% of Visible Light

TOKYO, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA, LTD. has established full-scale production of LUSHADE® BLACK-an ultra-low reflectance black pigment that absorbs over 99.0% of visible light-and is now ready to expand its sales into global market.

Paint LUSHADE® BLACK

LUSHADE® BLACK on aluminum foil.

LUSHADE® BLACK is an ultra-low reflectance structural black pigment that absorbs more than 99.0% of visible light.

This exceptional optical property helps suppress stray light and enhances the appearance of optical devices.

Additionally, its infrared reflectivity enables the formulation of black coatings that reflect infrared light. When used in coatings, it also helps suppress surface temperature rise.

LUSHADE® BLACK is a bismuth sulfide black pigment featuring a surface structure resembling sea urchin spines.

This structure enables the pigment to absorb more than 99.0% of visible light, resulting in an ultra-black pigment with extremely low reflectance. Moreover, it reflects infrared light, making it suitable for infrared-reflective black coatings.

It also effectively suppresses surface temperature rise, helping to reduce heating of the coated surface. With these properties, LUSHADE® BLACK is expected to find applications in the following areas.

Black Coating for Optical Lens Edges
Utilizes its low reflectance to prevent stray light for improved optical performance.

Low-Reflectance Coating Inside Camera Modules
Reduces internal reflections, contributing to clear and sharp image quality.

Infrared-Reflective Black Coatings
Suitable for use in infrared-reflective black coatings for infrared-based devices, such as LiDAR, and for reducing surface temperature rise.

LUSHADE® BLACK is expected to become a key material that supports next-generation optical technologies across a wide range of industries.

A dedicated product site with detailed information is now available.
Product site: https://www.iskweb.co.jp/eng/products/lushadeblack/

LUSHADE is a registered trademark of ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA, LTD. in Japan.

Company Profile

Company Name:ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA, LTD.
Head Office: 1-2-1 Edobori, Nishi-ku, Osaka, Japan
Established: 1920
Listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market (Ticker: 4028)
Business Fields: Titanium Oxide, Functional Materials, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Health Products
Corporate Website: https://www.iskweb.co.jp/eng/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2745096/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746050/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ishihara-sangyo-launches-lushade-black-an-ultra-low-reflectance-structural-black-pigment-that-absorbs-over-99-0-of-visible-light-302533221.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
