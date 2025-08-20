Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.08.2025 11:36 Uhr
98 Leser
Why UK Homeowners Are Switching to Vinyl Flooring for Affordable Style - Flooring365.co.uk

HUDDERSFIELD, England, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the UK, a quiet flooring revolution is underway. Homeowners are saying goodbye to cold tiles and scuffed carpets and embracing the stylish, practical charm of vinyl flooring. Offering the look of real wood without the maintenance or high cost, vinyl is now one of the UK's most in-demand flooring choices.

Luxury Looks Without the Fuss

Gone are the days of old-fashioned vinyl. Today's vinyl ranges are sleek, modern, and incredibly realistic. Think herringbone patterns, warm oak tones, and soft grey textures that bring any room to life.

"Vinyl flooring has come such a long way," says Richard, Director of Flooring365.co.uk. "We hear it all the time, customers are genuinely surprised at how realistic and stylish it looks. And once they realise how easy it is to look after, they're completely sold."

Why Vinyl? Here's What UK Homeowners Love:

  • Looks like real wood - without the cost

  • Waterproof and low-maintenance - ideal for kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways

  • Quick and easy to install - great for DIYers

  • Scratch-resistant and hard-wearing - perfect for pets, kids, and busy lives

  • Available in loads of styles and colours - there's something for every home

Real Homes, Real Results

Take Sarah from Manchester, who recently renovated her ground floor using vinyl flooring from Flooring365.co.uk
"We wanted something that looked like real oak but was more practical," she said. "The vinyl we picked has completely transformed our space and it's so easy to keep clean!"

Trendy and Timeless

From modern minimalism to cosy cottagecore, vinyl flooring complements every interior style. Some of the most popular trends this year include:

  • Light natural woods - fresh and versatile

  • Herringbone patterns - adding a luxury feel

  • Matte finishes - for a soft, elegant look

Try Before You Buy - For Free!

Flooring365.co.uk makes it easy to choose the perfect floor, with unlimited free samples sent straight to your door. You can see and feel the quality for yourself, before making any decisions.

About Flooring365

Flooring365.co.uk is one of the UK's leading online flooring retailers, specialising in quality flooring at unbeatable prices. From engineered wood and vinyl flooring to solid wood and laminate, we offer a wide selection of stylish, durable options to suit every home and budget. With unlimited free samples, expert advice, and fast nationwide delivery, Flooring365.co.uk makes it easy for homeowners, renovators, and interior designers to find the perfect flooring solution. Whether it's a full renovation or a simple room refresh, we're here to help you transform your space beautifully and affordably.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/why-uk-homeowners-are-switching-to-vinyl-flooring-for-affordable-style---flooring365couk-302533316.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
