Jelenew: A NEW DECADE: JELENEW'S VISION FOR THE FUTURE OF FEMALE CYCLISTS

A New Decade: Jelenew's Vision for the Future of Female Cyclists

Supporting the Next Generation: Jelenew's Commitment to Women's Cycling Through the 2025 Pre-Tour de France Ride and Elite Team Sponsorships

Celebrating the Past and Shaping the Future: 2025 Pre-Tour de France Ride in Brittany

In July 2025, Jelenew hosted a cycling event, the Pre-Tour de France Ride in Brittany, a momentous occasion that embodied our brand's core mission to empower women through cycling. The event, an 80km ride from Vannes to Plumelec, retraced the first stage of the Tou r de France Femmes. It was not just a ride, it was a symbolic journey to celebrate the progress women have made in the sport and to inspire new generations to push boundaries.

Organized by Audrey Cordon-Ragot and Marion Clignet, Jelenew's co-founder, the ride featured prominent figures from women's cycling, including elite athletes like Pascale Jeuland and Marine Cordon. These inspiring role models, alongside riders aged 12 to 45, reflected Jelenew's commitment to supporting women at every stage of their cycling journey-from grassroots riders to world-class competitors.

Jelenew is proud to be at the forefront of a new chapter in women's cycling, where the rich history of the sport meets a future full of promise and progress. With a deep-rooted passion for innovation and a commitment to uplifting women, Jelenew has supported cycling for over a decade, and this year, our focus on empowering the next generation of riders is stronger than ever.

A New Era: From Legacy to New Power

This year's Pre-Tour Ride represented more than just a celebration of cycling; it marked a shift in the landscape of women's sports. While the Tour de France Féminin Originals on Tour last year honored the achievements of legendary riders who helped shape the sport, this year's event focused on fostering a new generation of female cyclists who are poised to define the future.

The event symbolized the intersection of past legends and future trailblazers, two generations of women who are collectively raising the bar for women's cycling. We were proud to witness the energy of the Originals and the next generation of riders coming together to inspire and support one another.

Supporting the Future: Massi Tactic Women's Team & Team Elles

As part of our ongoing dedication to women's cycling, Jelenew is thrilled to sponsor two exceptional Women's Teams: Massi Tactic Women's Team and Team Elles. These teams are redefining women's professional cycling with a focus on inclusivity, growth, and empowerment.

The Massi Tactic Women's Team is an ambitious and dynamic squad, made up of riders from eight different nationalities. Their goal is to make their mark in European races, and Jelenew is proud to be a part of their journey. Since its inception in 2019, this team has worked tirelessly to break barriers and provide a professional platform for women cyclists at the highest level.

Team Elles, a diverse and passionate group of riders, is committed to making cycling accessible to women of all backgrounds. From grassroots cycling initiatives to elite races, Team Elles represents the strength, unity, and resilience of female cyclists, and we are proud to support their journey.

Shaping the Future of Women's Cycling

At Jelenew, we believe the future of cycling is inclusive, empowering, and driven by the passion of women around the world. Through the Pre-Tour de France Ride and our support of top-tier Women's Teams, we are excited to continue our mission of elevating the visibility and success of women in cycling.

The 2025 Pre-Tour de France Ride and the sponsorship of Massi Tactic Women's Team and Team Elles are just a few of the ways Jelenew is paving the way for the next generation of female cyclists. As the sport continues to evolve, we are committed to nurturing talent, providing resources, and ensuring that every woman has the opportunity to ride, compete, and succeed. Whether it's in a local race or on the global stage of the Tour de France Femmes.

Jelenew is more than a brand; we are a movement. A movement fueled by passion, powered by women, and destined to change the future of cycling forever.