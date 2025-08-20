Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025
20.08.2025 12:02 Uhr
MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.: MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. Announces President Tommy Meharey's Appointment To Board Of Directors

Leadership expansion underscores MSCH's commitment to strategic growth, brand innovation, and shareholder value

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSCH), a leading global provider of intellectual property and brand licensing, today announced that company President Tommy Meharey has been appointed to its Board of Directors. The move reflects MSCH's continued focus on strengthening executive leadership and advancing its long-term growth strategy.

As President, Meharey oversees MSCH's diversified portfolio, which spans home furnishings, lifestyle brands, and wellness. He has played a key role in expanding licensing agreements, securing high-value partnerships, and driving strategic initiatives that support MSCH's mission to deliver innovative, consumer-focused products.

"Tommy has been a driving force behind MSCH's expansion and operational success," said Larry Kozin, Founder and CEO of MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. "His deep understanding of brand development, combined with a clear vision for the company's future, makes his addition to our Board both strategic and essential as we continue to grow."

Under Meharey's leadership, MSCH has broadened its reach with key brand licenses, including kathy ireland® Furniture, kathy ireland® Laundry, kathy ireland® Logistics, Perfect 10 in collaboration with Bo Derek, and Aloha Mini Glow Golf, a family entertainment and leisure brand bringing innovative miniature golf experiences to markets nationwide.

"I'm honored to join the Board of Directors and further contribute to MSCH's mission of delivering brands and products that resonate with consumers while driving long-term shareholder value," said Meharey. "I look forward to working alongside our Board to build on our successes and explore new opportunities in high-growth sectors."

About MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc.
MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK:MSCH) is a diversified holding company specializing in intellectual property, brand licensing, and strategic business development. The company partners with established and emerging brands to maximize market reach, profitability, and consumer impact. MSCH's current portfolio includes licenses for kathy ireland® Furniture, kathy ireland® Laundry, kathy ireland® Logistics, Perfect10 by Bo Derek, Aloha Mini Glow Golf, and sustainable building initiatives such as MSC Wellness Builders in partnership with Tellus Ecolution, the exclusive U.S. distributor of Isotex wood-cement blocks-an industry-leading fire-resistant, eco-conscious building material. MSCH also owns and operates the MainStreetChamber of Commerce, a national business networking organization supporting entrepreneurs and small business growth across the United States.

Media Contact:
Rona Menashe
Guttman Associates PR & Marketing
rona@guttmanpr.com | 310-246-4600

SOURCE: MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mainstreetchamber-holdings-inc.-announces-president-tommy-mehare-1063125

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
