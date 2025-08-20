~ 3F Energy appointed to serve customers across Europe; see us at Booth A095.

StratEdge Corporation, leader in the design and production of high-performance semiconductor packages for microwave, millimeter-wave, and high-power devices, will showcase its thermally-efficient line of post-fired and molded ceramic semiconductor packages in Booth A095 at European Microwave Week (EuMW), taking place at Jaarbeurs Utrecht, the Netherlands, September 21-26. StratEdge packages operate from DC to 63+ GHz and effectively dissipate heat from compound semiconductor devices such as gallium nitride (GaN), gallium arsenide (GaAs), and silicon carbide (SiC). These packages help devices meet the rigorous demands of telecom/5G, broadband wireless, satellite, defense, test and measurement, automotive, and harsh-environment applications.

StratEdge has appointed 3F Energy as its exclusive Manufacturer's Representative in France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland. This partnership expands access to StratEdge's advanced packaging solutions across Europe and supports rapid growth in telecommunications, aerospace, and defense. The StratEdge team looks forward to meeting attendees to discuss high-frequency, high-reliability, and high-power packaging requirements.

"Since 2008, 3F Energy has been promoting high-reliability electronic component solutions to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and telecommunications industries. We're excited to be representing StratEdge's line of high-performance products and services," said Daniel Farrault, Senior Partner at 3F Energy

"Their local market expertise and focus on high-reliability applications align perfectly with our goals," said Tim Going, President at StratEdge

About 3F Energy

3F Energy, founded in November 2008, promotes high-reliability electronic components and value-added solutions to aerospace and defense, industrial and medical equipment OEMs. 3F Energy serves customers across Europe with a full line of RF solutions designed to meet rigorous industry standards.

About StratEdge

StratEdge Corporation designs, manufactures, and provides assembly services for a complete line of high-frequency and high-power semiconductor packages operating from DC to 63+ GHz. StratEdge portfolio includes post-fired ceramic and lower-cost molded ceramic packages and die-on-tab (sub-mount) assembly services engineered for GaN, GaAs, and SiC devices in telecom/5G, VSAT, broadband wireless, satellite, defense, test and measurement, automotive, clean energy, and harsh environments. Our facility in Santee, California, near San Diego, is both ITAR registered and ISO 9001:2015 certified.

