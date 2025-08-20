The latest report from the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (Absolar) says Brazil's operational solar fleet consists of 42. 1 GW from small and medium-sized systems and 17. 9 GW from large-scale solar plants. Solar currently represents 23. 5% of all installed capacity in the Brazilian electricity grid. From pv magazine Brazil There is now 60 GW of operational solar capacity in Brazil, according to a report by the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (Absolar). The association says that, since 2012, the photovoltaic sector has brought more than BRL 270 billion ($49 ...

