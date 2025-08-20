Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Global Digital Trust Market to Reach USD 947 Billion by 2030, Growing at 14.47% CAGR, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report by Mordor Intelligence, the global digital trust market was valued at USD 481.79 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 947.06 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 14.47%. The rising incidence of cyberattacks, the surging average cost of data breaches, and stringent international privacy regulations are compelling organizations to adopt robust digital trust solutions spanning identities, devices, applications, and data transactions, thereby driving the growth of the digital trust market.
Industry Insights and Emerging Trends
The digital trust market is undergoing significant change as organizations face rising cyberattacks and mounting costs from data breaches. While advanced security tools such as AI-driven defenses help reduce risks, small and mid-sized businesses remain particularly exposed, often struggling to recover from major incidents.
Regulatory pressure is also intensifying, with new privacy laws and digital identity mandates reshaping compliance obligations worldwide. The rollout of digital identity wallets in regions such as the EU, along with rapid adoption in emerging markets, is driving large-scale transformation but also increasing complexity for global enterprises.
At the same time, cloud migration is accelerating, pushing organizations toward Zero-Trust frameworks to secure distributed environments. Hybrid strategies are now common, balancing sensitive workloads on-premises with advanced analytics in the cloud, though policy management across multi-cloud systems remains a challenge. On-premises models held 65.7% of the digital trust market share in 2024 by deployment mode, while cloud-based models are projected to grow at a 16.2% CAGR through 2030, reflecting the ongoing shift toward cloud adoption despite the continued prominence of on-premises solutions.
Artificial intelligence and machine learning have become essential tools in fraud detection, helping financial institutions and global platforms strengthen trust. However, the same technologies are also enabling more sophisticated cyberattacks, raising concerns among security leaders about future vulnerabilities.
Segment Analysis
By Component
- Solutions remain core (identity, certificates, fraud detection)
- Services rising fast: zero-trust design, compliance, managed security
- Talent shortages drive outsourcing, MSSPs, and training demand
By Deployment Mode
- On-premises still key in regulated sectors
- Cloud adoption accelerating, with hybrid models dominating
- Edge computing fueling demand for lightweight trust solutions
By Organization Size
- Large enterprises strong due to bigger budgets and SOCs
- SMEs growing faster, supported by subscriptions and automation
- Vendor bundles simplify compliance and reduce talent dependency
By End-User Industry
- BFSI leads with secure transactions and open banking needs
- Healthcare growing quickly with telehealth and patient data protection
- Energy, manufacturing, retail focus on OT security and fraud prevention
Regional Coverage
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Middle East
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Turkey
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Egypt
- Rest of Africa
- Egypt
- Rest of Africa
Digital Trust Industry Leaders
The digital trust market is shaped by a mix of global technology leaders and focused specialists. Major players such as Microsoft, IBM, and Cisco draw strength from their extensive portfolios covering cloud, edge, and identity solutions, while AWS and Oracle continue to expand through cloud-driven security services. In contrast, companies like Okta and Ping Identity concentrate on advanced identity and access management, and providers including Entrust, Sectigo, and DigiCert remain at the forefront of digital certificates and crypto-agile technologies.
Read more about the Key Players in Digital Trust Sector: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/digital-trust-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire
The digital trust market encompasses a broad spectrum of solutions and services designed to help organizations build and maintain trust with customers, employees, and partners in the digital environment. At its core, the market emphasizes technologies and practices that strengthen security, ensure data privacy, enable accurate identity verification, and reinforce the reliability of digital interactions and transactions. These offerings collectively empower businesses to enhance credibility and safeguard their digital ecosystems.
Click here for more insights on the Digital Trust Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/digital-trust-market?utm_source=prnewswire
Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:
Digital Experience Platform Market - Digital experience platform (DXP) market is valued at USD 16.05 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 26.54 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.58%. The market's expansion is primarily fueled by the rising need for integrated engagement solutions that seamlessly connect websites, mobile apps, social channels, and new conversational interfaces.
Digital Banking Platform Market: Digital banking platform market is projected to be worth USD 13.79 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to grow to USD 27.51 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.80% during 2025-2030. Growth is being driven by rapid adoption of cloud-native core systems, stricter open-banking regulations, and rising investments in generative AI factors that are collectively accelerating platform modernization across both retail and corporate banking segments.
Digital Identity Market: Digital identity market is valued at USD 64.44 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 145.80 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 17.74%. Key drivers of this growth include the rollout of government-backed digital identity wallets, accelerated cloud adoption, and the rising need for organizations to counter AI-driven fraud threats.
Cybersecurity Software Market: Cybersecurity software market is estimated at USD 141.13 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 265.99 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 13.51%. This expansion is fueled by cloud-first transformation strategies, increasing adoption of zero-trust security models, and the surge in AI-powered cyberattacks, which together are driving demand for integrated and unified security platforms.
About Mordor Intelligence:
Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.
With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.
For any inquiries, please contact:
media@mordorintelligence.com
https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-digital-trust-market-to-reach-usd-947-billion-by-2030--growing-at-14-47-cagr-says-mordor-intelligence-302534404.html