Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Start angekündigt: Bisher +175% Kursgewinn in 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.08.2025 13:02 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mr. Joe McDade Joins CORAS as Strategic Advisor

U.S. Air Force leader brings deep expertise in enterprise data strategy and DoD modernization

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / CORAS, a leader in AI-powered decision intelligence for the Department of Defense, is proud to announce that Mr. Joe McDade, SES-3 Retired, has joined the company as a strategic advisor. The former senior USAF leader brings decades of experience driving innovation and enterprise transformation across the DoD, with a special focus on data architecture, personnel systems, and mission alignment.

Throughout his 30-year career, Mr. McDade held key headquarters positions - including Acting General Counsel of the Air Force (SAF/GC) and Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans and Programs (AF/A8) - where he led efforts to modernize how the Air Force builds, manages, and equips its force. He played a critical role in shaping the Air Force budget, long-range planning, and led enterprise digital transformation strategies that remain foundational to current Air Force capabilities. He retired from the Air Force as one of its most decorated career civilians.

"Joe's insights into how the DoD operates-from the trenches to the enterprise-will be invaluable as CORAS continues to scale decision advantage for our defense partners," said Dan Naselius, President and CTO of CORAS. "He understands the mission, the technology, and most importantly, the people. We're honored to have his leadership guiding our next chapter."

In his advisory role, Mr. McDade will support CORAS's efforts to align its secure, real-time decision intelligence platform with the operational needs of DoD stakeholders - accelerating modernization initiatives while ensuring enterprise relevance. His appointment reflects CORAS's continued commitment to building trusted solutions that are informed by those who have served.

Mr. McDade is a graduate of Georgetown University School of Foreign Service and holds a law degree from the Georgetown University Law Center. He is widely respected for his mentorship of future leaders and his continued contributions to national security and innovation.

About CORAS.AI: CORAS is the AI-powered decision intelligence platform trusted by leaders across the Department of Defense. Built for speed, security, and real-time execution, CORAS unifies data integration, agentic automation, and live decision support across IL5, NIPR, SIPR, and FedRAMP-High environments. Its platform and flagship AI assistant, Gary, deliver operational clarity from portfolio to program to execution level. CORAS is available through GSA, NASA SEWP, SBIR Phase III, Tradewinds AI Marketplace, and partners including Carahsoft and AWS. www.coras.ai

Contact Information

Rebecca Churchill
Churchill Communications & Marketing, LLC
rc@churchillcommunicationsllc.com
917-518-9789

.

SOURCE: CORAS



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/mr.-joe-mcdade-ses-3-retired-joins-coras-as-strategic-advisor-1061622

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.