Mr. Joe McDade Joins CORAS as Strategic Advisor

U.S. Air Force leader brings deep expertise in enterprise data strategy and DoD modernization

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / CORAS, a leader in AI-powered decision intelligence for the Department of Defense, is proud to announce that Mr. Joe McDade, SES-3 Retired, has joined the company as a strategic advisor. The former senior USAF leader brings decades of experience driving innovation and enterprise transformation across the DoD, with a special focus on data architecture, personnel systems, and mission alignment.

Throughout his 30-year career, Mr. McDade held key headquarters positions - including Acting General Counsel of the Air Force (SAF/GC) and Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans and Programs (AF/A8) - where he led efforts to modernize how the Air Force builds, manages, and equips its force. He played a critical role in shaping the Air Force budget, long-range planning, and led enterprise digital transformation strategies that remain foundational to current Air Force capabilities. He retired from the Air Force as one of its most decorated career civilians.

"Joe's insights into how the DoD operates-from the trenches to the enterprise-will be invaluable as CORAS continues to scale decision advantage for our defense partners," said Dan Naselius, President and CTO of CORAS. "He understands the mission, the technology, and most importantly, the people. We're honored to have his leadership guiding our next chapter."

In his advisory role, Mr. McDade will support CORAS's efforts to align its secure, real-time decision intelligence platform with the operational needs of DoD stakeholders - accelerating modernization initiatives while ensuring enterprise relevance. His appointment reflects CORAS's continued commitment to building trusted solutions that are informed by those who have served.

Mr. McDade is a graduate of Georgetown University School of Foreign Service and holds a law degree from the Georgetown University Law Center. He is widely respected for his mentorship of future leaders and his continued contributions to national security and innovation.

About CORAS.AI: CORAS is the AI-powered decision intelligence platform trusted by leaders across the Department of Defense. Built for speed, security, and real-time execution, CORAS unifies data integration, agentic automation, and live decision support across IL5, NIPR, SIPR, and FedRAMP-High environments. Its platform and flagship AI assistant, Gary, deliver operational clarity from portfolio to program to execution level. CORAS is available through GSA, NASA SEWP, SBIR Phase III, Tradewinds AI Marketplace, and partners including Carahsoft and AWS. www.coras.ai

