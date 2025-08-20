Anderson Blake Security Recognized with 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Security Guard Services in Barrie

BARRIE, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Anderson Blake Security, a trusted name in customized protection solutions across Ontario, has been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Security Guard Services category for Barrie. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to professional excellence, client-centered service, and modern, reliable security solutions.

Proudly Canadian-owned and fully licensed in Ontario, Anderson Blake Security offers tailored security services for residential and commercial properties, combining the latest in technology with experienced personnel to deliver dependable protection with a personal touch.

Customized Security Solutions, Built on Experience

What sets Anderson Blake Security apart is its personalized approach. The company does not believe in one-size-fits-all service. Instead, each client receives a customized security plan developed to meet their unique risk profile, property layout, and operational needs.

"We know every property and situation is different," says the team at Anderson Blake Security. "Our clients count on us for tailored solutions that are effective, respectful, and adaptable."

From uniformed guards to advanced video surveillance systems, the company delivers comprehensive security support grounded in industry best practices and client collaboration. Their services are backed by a team of seasoned professionals trained in the latest protocols, ensuring that safety is never compromised.

Residential and Commercial Protection

Anderson Blake Security serves a diverse range of clients, including residential communities, commercial sites, retail establishments, construction zones, and special events. The company provides uniformed guards, concierge-style security, mobile patrols, alarm response, CCTV installation, and remote monitoring.

Their Barrie-based team is known for being proactive, approachable, and professional-qualities that are critical in building trust with clients, tenants, and visitors alike.

"Security is about more than just presence-it's about peace of mind," the team explains. "That's what we work to deliver on every site, every shift."

Technology-Enabled, People-Driven

By integrating modern security technologies with traditional guarding services, Anderson Blake Security provides a well-rounded safety net for its clients. Whether it's a small residential complex or a high-traffic commercial property, the company combines smart tools like surveillance cameras and monitoring systems with hands-on expertise to ensure full coverage and rapid response.

This technology-forward mindset allows for scalable, cost-effective solutions while maintaining the human element at the core of their service delivery.

A Local Team with a National Standard

Though headquartered in Ontario, Anderson Blake Security adheres to security standards and training protocols that meet or exceed national expectations. Each member of the team is carefully vetted, fully licensed, and trained to handle both routine operations and high-pressure scenarios with professionalism and discretion.

Their focus on accountability, communication, and ongoing training has earned them strong relationships with clients throughout the Barrie region and beyond.

Recognition Backed by the Community

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent research, market reputation analysis, and consumer feedback. Being recognized in the Security Guard Services category reflects the consistent trust that businesses and residents in Barrie place in Anderson Blake Security.

"This award is an honour and a reflection of the commitment our team shows every single day," the leadership team shares. "We're proud to serve our clients and communities with professionalism and care, and we're grateful for the support and recognition."

A Trusted Partner for the Future

Looking ahead, Anderson Blake Security remains focused on refining its services, expanding its capabilities, and strengthening its role as a reliable partner for property owners across the region. As security challenges evolve, the company continues to invest in training, technology, and strategy to stay ahead of threats and deliver unmatched peace of mind.

To learn more about Anderson Blake Security or to request a consultation, visit www.andersonblake.com or explore their CCA Page.

About Anderson Blake Security

Anderson Blake Security is a fully licensed, Canadian-owned security provider offering customized protection services for residential and commercial clients across Ontario. Based in Barrie, the company specializes in uniformed guards, mobile patrol, CCTV monitoring, concierge security, and more. Their personalized approach, industry expertise, and commitment to safety make them a trusted choice for professional security solutions.

