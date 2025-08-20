Los Angelas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) a dynamic beverage company focused on strategic growth in the premium alcohol sector is pleased to announce it has officially closed its acquisition of a majority equity interest in Excuse Wine & Spirits, Inc., a rising force in the premium spirits market with a focus on innovative luxury tequila, premium bourbon whiskey and ready-to-drink cocktail brands.

This closing marks the launch of a bold, forward-looking growth strategy to position Chilco as a leader in the next generation of high-growth consumer beverage brands. With Excuse Wine & Spirits, Inc.'s portfolio of proprietary trademarks, intellectual property, and high-quality assets now under the Chilco umbrella, the Company is accelerating plans to capture market share in two of the fastest-growing categories in the spirits industry.

Transformational Platform for Expansion

Excuse Wine & Spirits, Inc. has already soft launched several products with strong consumer demand in key U.S. markets. Now, under Chilco's ownership, the company is preparing to scale nationally with major distribution partners and roll out an expanded portfolio of offerings designed to capture the evolving tastes of today's consumers.

"Closing this deal isn't just a milestone it's a turning point," stated Chief Executive Officer, Will Lovett. "We believe Excuse has the potential to become a household name, and under Chilco's platform we are building a portfolio that doesn't just compete but leads. This acquisition sets the stage for rapid expansion, breakthrough product innovation, and significant shareholder value creation."

Forward Momentum

Chilco has signaled that the Excuse Wine & Spirits, Inc. acquisition is only the beginning. The Company is actively pursuing additional acquisitions and partnerships in spirits, beverages, and adjacent consumer markets, with the goal of building a diversified portfolio of iconic brands for the next decade of growth. Shareholders can expect major updates on product launches, new distribution agreements, and strategic initiatives in the near future as Chilco continues to scale aggressively in the premium beverage space.

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Chilco River Holdings is a U.S.-based brand accelerator focused on identifying, building and acquiring premium consumer products with high-growth potential. The Company is currently targeting acquisitions in the premium alcohol beverage sector, including spirits and ready-to-drink brands.

About Excuse Wine & Spirits, Inc.

As a subsidiary of Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) Excuse Wine & Spirits, Inc. redefines drinking through handcrafted luxury tequilas, premium bourbon whiskey, ready-to-drink cocktails. Each product is intentionally designed to elevate meaningful moments crafted as carefully as the lives you're celebrating.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263200

SOURCE: Chilco River Holdings, Inc.