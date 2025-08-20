… what you can do today. PV and installation professionals should act now as module prices drop to new lows despite efficiency revisions. From pv magazine Germany PV professionals and planners should take note as module prices fell again in August, hitting a new all-time low. Almost all technology classes now trade at or below January levels, even after efficiency thresholds distinguishing conventional and high-efficiency modules were raised by 0. 5 percentage point. Today, products with efficiencies below 23% are rare, as 460 Wp has become standard for 2?m² modules. The 500 W barrier has also ...

