Certification demonstrates Miro's commitment to providing the highest standards of AI governance and empowering customers to innovate with Miro's AI tools with absolute confidence

Miro®, the AI-powered innovation workspace trusted by over 90 million users worldwide, today announced it has achieved ISO 42001 certification, the world's first AI management system standard. This milestone places Miro amongst the first enterprise SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) providers to achieve this certification, reinforcing the company's commitment to responsible AI development and governance.

ISO/IEC 42001 is an international standard that specifies requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS) within organizations. The standard helps organizations build trust and align with international best practices while addressing unique challenges AI poses, including ethical considerations, transparency and bias mitigation.

"Achieving ISO 42001 certification represents a significant step in our AI journey and underscores our unwavering commitment to developing AI technologies responsibly," said Mark Strande, Chief Information Security Officer at Miro. "We are enabling responsible innovation at scale for users and empowering customers to adopt Miro's AI tools with confidence, knowing they are built on a common framework that considers ethics and transparency. It means a lot to be among the first of our peers to hit this milestone and enables Miro to continue to serve enterprise customers who require the highest levels of AI governance."

ISO/IEC 42001 follows a structured plan-do-check-act (PDCA) approach and requires organizations to implement comprehensive controls across the AI lifecycle, including risk assessment, impact evaluation, data governance, system lifecycle management, and third-party supplier oversight. The standard's distinct controls apply a framework that allows organizations to demonstrate responsible AI management.

The achievement builds on Miro's existing security and risk management certifications, including SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001, creating a comprehensive framework for enterprise-grade trust, governance, and security.

This milestone coincides with the general availability of Miro's Create with AI functionality, bringing powerful AI capabilities to the canvas like the ability to use teamwork and collaboration as the context for AI tooling generation across multiple formats. Together, these announcements signal Miro's readiness to support enterprises in deploying AI responsibly and confidently at scale.

Miro is the Innovation Workspace that enables teams of any size to build the next big thing. The platform's intelligent canvas enables teams to quickly move from idea to outcome. Miro is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, and serves more than 90M users worldwide. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,600 employees in 14 hubs around the world.

