iMarketable Shares a Modern Framework for Launching and Scaling DTC Brands

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / iMarketable, a U.S.-based e-commerce growth firm, today announced its practical framework for launching direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands in today's content-driven environment. The approach, developed under the leadership of Samir Kahlot, Founder of iMarketable, a 4x founder and growth strategist, is designed to help entrepreneurs build scalable businesses without over complicating the process.

Drawing on over 8 years of firsthand experience building and scaling DTC companies, Kahlot emphasizes that success today comes down to connection-not complexity.

Having launched several brands himself, Kahlot understands what still works in today's market. He advises founders to focus on content that earns attention through relevance-not tricks or trends.

"Brands don't need to waste time 'warming up' ad accounts or gathering months of pixel data like we used to," said Kahlot. "If your content is good, platforms like TikTok and Meta are smart enough to match it with the right audiences, even cold ones. You just have to speak directly to what people care about."

According to Kahlot, understanding your customer is everything. Brands that take the time to define a clear customer avatar-knowing their pain points, desires, habits, and motivations-can create content that feels personal and performs better.

"You don't need perfect targeting. You need messaging that resonates," he said. "Once you have that, the platforms do the heavy lifting."

He encourages founders to test multiple creative angles-especially user-generated and native-looking content-and serve them to broader audiences early on. "What sticks might surprise you. When something connects emotionally, scale it and let the algorithm go to work."

Kahlot also highlights what's changed: "Spending weeks building lookalikes or waiting on data before launching doesn't make sense anymore. The tools are smarter than they were, and speed matters. The goal is to learn fast, adapt fast, and move with momentum."

This framework has helped Kahlot and the iMarketable team launch and grow multiple DTC brands without overengineering the process or waiting for perfect conditions.

About iMarketable

iMarketable is a U.S.-based e-commerce growth firm specializing in scaling direct-to-consumer brands through paid advertising, creative strategy, and operational efficiency. Founded by Samir Kahlot, a 4x founder and growth strategist, iMarketable combines years of hands-on experience in growing brands with proven systems to help entrepreneurs and companies grow faster and smarter.

