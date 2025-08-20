Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Start angekündigt: Bisher +175% Kursgewinn in 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2025 11:30 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pamica Group AB: Louise Ankarcrona appointed new CFO of Pamica Group

Louise Ankarcrona has been appointed as the new CFO of Pamica Group as of October 1, 2025. Louise has worked as Finance Director BA Services at Storskogen Group since 2021 and was CFO of Hemfrid from 2018 to 2021. She has also held roles as Finance Manager and Head of Consulting at Infocare, as well as finance roles, mainly within business control, at Telia and Fujistu. Louise has a degree in economics from Lund University.

"We are delighted that Louise has accepted the position as the new CFO of Pamica Group. She has a commercial focus and solid experience both from her role as CFO and from compounders. This recruitment will contribute strong financial expertise to the management team, which will add tremendous value," says Jan-Olof Svensson, CEO of Pamica Group.

"I look forward to joining Pamica Group. I am very familiar with the business model and see excellent potential to contribute to the company's future performance. I also believe that my background in financial leadership and strategic management will help to drive Pamica's growth and value-creation," says Louise Ankarcrona.

Contacts
Jan-Olof Svensson, CEO and acting CFO, janolof.svensson@pamica.se, +46 733 730 080
Johan Hähnel, IR, johan.hahnel@pamica.se, +46 706 056 334

About Pamica Group
Pamica Group acquires small and medium-sized companies, develops them together with successful entrepreneurs, makes them long-term successful and thereby creates value and prosperity. The group has a long-term ownership horizon with high growth ambitions - through organic growth, add-on acquisitions and by increasing the number of platform companies.

We were created by over 200 Swedish entrepreneurs who built companies themselves and who with their broad network, industrial competence and business acumen contribute to our companies' development. Together with management and employees, we create what we call Great Companies. The group, with headquarters in Halmstad, Sweden, includes 18 companies.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.