Pamica Group AB: Louise Ankarcrona appointed new CFO of Pamica Group

Louise Ankarcrona has been appointed as the new CFO of Pamica Group as of October 1, 2025. Louise has worked as Finance Director BA Services at Storskogen Group since 2021 and was CFO of Hemfrid from 2018 to 2021. She has also held roles as Finance Manager and Head of Consulting at Infocare, as well as finance roles, mainly within business control, at Telia and Fujistu. Louise has a degree in economics from Lund University.

"We are delighted that Louise has accepted the position as the new CFO of Pamica Group. She has a commercial focus and solid experience both from her role as CFO and from compounders. This recruitment will contribute strong financial expertise to the management team, which will add tremendous value," says Jan-Olof Svensson, CEO of Pamica Group.



"I look forward to joining Pamica Group. I am very familiar with the business model and see excellent potential to contribute to the company's future performance. I also believe that my background in financial leadership and strategic management will help to drive Pamica's growth and value-creation," says Louise Ankarcrona.

Contacts

Jan-Olof Svensson, CEO and acting CFO, janolof.svensson@pamica.se, +46 733 730 080

Johan Hähnel, IR, johan.hahnel@pamica.se, +46 706 056 334

About Pamica Group

Pamica Group acquires small and medium-sized companies, develops them together with successful entrepreneurs, makes them long-term successful and thereby creates value and prosperity. The group has a long-term ownership horizon with high growth ambitions - through organic growth, add-on acquisitions and by increasing the number of platform companies.

We were created by over 200 Swedish entrepreneurs who built companies themselves and who with their broad network, industrial competence and business acumen contribute to our companies' development. Together with management and employees, we create what we call Great Companies. The group, with headquarters in Halmstad, Sweden, includes 18 companies.