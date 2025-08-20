T1 Energy Inc.: T1 Energy Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) ("T1," "T1 Energy," or the "Company") has reported financial and operating results for the second quarter 2025 and will hold a conference call today.

"Interest in domestic solar is accelerating on several fronts since early July. We're seeing increased commercial sales, the pace of offtake agreement discussions is quickening, demand from hyperscale AI projects is phenomenal, and there's growing interest in our G2_Austin solar cell project," said Daniel Barcelo, T1's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "It is clear the time to build a domestic solar supply chain is right now. That's what we're delivering."

A presentation will be held Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 8:00 am Eastern Daylight Time to discuss financial and operating results for the second quarter. The results and presentation material will be available for download at https://ir.t1energy.com.

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) is an energy solutions provider building an integrated U.S. supply chain for solar and batteries. In December 2024, T1 completed a transformative transaction, positioning the Company as one of the leading solar manufacturing companies in the United States, with a complementary solar and battery storage strategy. Based in the United States with plans to expand its operations in America, the Company is also exploring value optimization opportunities across its portfolio of assets in Europe.

To learn more about T1, please visit www.T1energy.com and follow us on social media.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation with respect to the Company's financial, production and operational guidance; the expected benefits of the agreement with Corning, including boosting the U.S. solar supply chain and the advancement of the Company's FEOC compliance efforts; the positioning of the Company as a preeminent supplier of American solar modules at time of rising demand; the impact of the OBBB on customer demand; the timeline for start of construction and development of G2_Austin and potential financing sources for the project; the Company's ability to align its business plan, strategy, capital structure and supply chain with the OBBB to maintain 45X tax credits eligibility; rising demand in domestic solar; the impact on the Company of uncertainties related to implementation of AD/CVDs, reciprocal tariffs, supply chain impacts, and customer safe harboring backlogs; and the Company's wind down of its legacy European operations in a manner that maximizes value. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual future events, results, or achievements to be materially different from the Company's expectations and projections expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in (i) T1's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 31, 2025, as amended and supplemented by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2025, (ii) T1's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on May 15, 2025, as amended and supplemented by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-Q/A filed with the SEC on August 18, 2025, (iii) T1's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 19, 2025, (iv) T1's Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to the Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the SEC on January 4, 2024, and (v) T1's Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on September 8, 2023 and subsequent amendments thereto filed on October 13, 2023, October 19, 2023 and October 31, 2023.

All of the above referenced filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

T1 intends to use its website as a channel of distribution to disclose information which may be of interest or material to investors and to communicate with investors and the public. Such disclosures will be included on T1's website in the 'Investor Relations' section. T1, and its CEO and Chairman of the Board, Daniel Barcelo, also intend to use certain social media channels, including, but not limited to, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram, as means of communicating with the public and investors about T1, its progress, products, and other matters. While not all the information that T1 or Daniel Barcelo post to their respective digital platforms may be deemed to be of a material nature, some information may be. As a result, T1 encourages investors and others interested to review the information that it and Daniel Barcelo posts and to monitor such portions of T1's website and social media channels on a regular basis, in addition to following T1's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The contents of T1's website and its and Daniel Barcelo's social media channels shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

T1 ENERGY INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,451 $ 72,641 Restricted cash 31,054 4,004 Accounts receivable trade, net - related parties 34,584 - Government grants receivable, net 44,657 687 Inventory 326,222 274,549 Advances to suppliers 146,107 164,811 Other current assets 2,402 1,569 Current assets of discontinued operations 51,048 64,909 Total current assets 644,525 583,170 Restricted cash 7,159 - Property and equipment, net 296,729 285,187 Goodwill 60,923 74,527 Intangible assets, net 256,575 281,881 Right-of-use asset under operating leases 147,991 111,081 Total assets $ 1,413,902 $ 1,335,846 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 73,167 $ 61,708 Accrued liabilities and other 63,354 91,346 Deferred revenue 90,943 48,155 Derivative liabilities 805 14,905 Current portion of long-term debt 46,758 42,867 Current portion of long-term debt - related party 66,500 51,500 Payables to related parties 130,654 52,534 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 39,616 51,009 Total current liabilities 511,797 414,024 Long-term deferred revenue 28,000 32,000 Convertible note - related party 80,698 80,698 Operating lease liability 139,624 101,787 Long-term debt 166,371 188,316 Long-term debt - related party 230,880 238,896 Deferred tax liability 14,233 21,227 Other long-term liabilities 8,236 21,761 Total liabilities 1,179,839 1,098,709 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable preferred stock Convertible series A preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000 issued and outstanding as of both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (includes accrued dividends and accretion of $1,869 and $87 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 50,157 48,375 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 155,938 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and 155,928 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 1,559 1,559 Additional paid-in capital 975,161 971,416 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,428 ) (58,975 ) Accumulated deficit (773,386 ) (725,238 ) Total equity 183,906 188,762 Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity $ 1,413,902 $ 1,335,846

T1 ENERGY INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 66,465 $ - $ 66,465 $ - Net sales - related party 66,302 - 119,754 - Total net sales 132,767 - 186,219 - Cost of sales 100,006 - 135,677 - Gross profit 32,761 - 50,542 - Selling, general and administrative 61,972 13,684 103,364 28,688 Loss from continuing operations (29,211 ) (13,684 ) (52,822 ) (28,688 ) Other (expense) income: Warrant liability fair value adjustment (220 ) 52 1,347 198 Derivative liabilities fair value adjustment 1,048 - 26,277 - Interest (expense) income, net (8,045 ) 1,148 (17,898 ) 2,553 Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain (30 ) 20 (44 ) 574 Other (expense) income, net (1,369 ) 2,128 (1,335 ) 3,722 Total other (expense) income (8,616 ) 3,348 8,347 7,047 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (37,827 ) (10,336 ) (44,475 ) (21,641 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 5,979 (11 ) 8,492 (11 ) Net loss from continuing operations (31,848 ) (10,347 ) (35,983 ) (21,652 ) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (61 ) (16,814 ) (12,165 ) (34,199 ) Net loss (31,909 ) (27,161 ) (48,148 ) (55,851 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests - 174 - 321 Preferred dividends and accretion (891 ) - (1,782 ) - Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (32,800 ) $ (26,987 ) $ (49,930 ) $ (55,530 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - basic and diluted 155,938 140,107 155,936 139,905 Net loss per share from continuing operations - basic and diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.15 ) Net loss per share from discontinued operations - basic and diluted $ - $ (0.12 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.24 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.40 ) Other comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (31,909 ) $ (27,161 ) $ (48,148 ) $ (55,851 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments 13,482 4,862 39,547 (21,182 ) Total comprehensive loss (18,427 ) (22,299 ) (8,601 ) (77,033 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests - 174 - 321 Preferred dividends and accretion (891 ) - (1,782 ) - Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders $ (19,318 ) $ (22,125 ) $ (10,383 ) $ (76,712 )

T1 ENERGY INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (48,148 ) $ (55,851 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Share-based compensation expense 5,220 5,044 Depreciation and amortization 43,598 4,578 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (26,277 ) - Gain on sale of property and equipment (5,675 ) - Accretion of discount on long-term debt 7,923 - Reduction in the carrying amount of right-of-use assets 3,259 732 Warrant liability fair value adjustment (1,347 ) (198 ) Deferred income taxes (6,994 ) - Share of net loss of equity method investee 425 334 Foreign currency transaction net unrealized gain 251 (1,188 ) Other 2,882 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Inventory (51,673 ) - Advances to suppliers and other current assets 29,904 2,038 Accounts receivable trade (34,584 ) - Government grants receivable (43,970 ) - Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other 75,035 310 Deferred revenue 38,788 - Net cash used in operating activities (11,383 ) (44,201 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from the return of property and equipment deposits 1,202 22,735 Purchases of property and equipment (51,943 ) (29,099 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 50,000 - Net cash used in investing activities (741 ) (6,364 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of debt (14,874 ) - Debt fees paid (3,760 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (18,634 ) - Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 777 (3,640 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (29,981 ) (54,205 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 76,645 275,742 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 46,664 $ 221,537

