Shineco,Inc.: Shineco Unveils World's First On-Chain Cell Asset Tokenization Platform; Strategic Acquisition Expands Global Blockchain-Biotech Network

BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shineco Inc. ("Shineco" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SISI), a leading innovator in induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology, today announced the execution of a "Cellular Asset On-Chaining and Marketing Ecosystem Cooperation Agreement" with blockchain infrastructure provider Plus Me Limited. This partnership enables blockchain-based tokenization of biological cellular assets, facilitating seamless global transfers and auditable standardized custody, creating a novel 'Asset On-Chaining + Application Scenarios' model in cell therapy. The collaboration will redefine the global biological cell industry's commercial architecture.

Under the agreement, Plus Me will deploy full lifecycle digital custody of Shineco's compliant mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) on the Ethereum mainnet. Smart contracts will immutably secure asset ownership rights, issuing unique non- fungible digital identifiers (NFDIs) for each cellular asset to ensure traceability and compliance. Verifiable uniqueness and regulatory compliance are cryptographically enforced through on-chain hashing.

Plus Me will issue ERC-1400/ERC-20 compliant security tokens, branded as "Cell Infusion Redemption Tokens." These utility tokens can be redeemed at Shineco-affiliated Cell Therapy Centers, with Tokens are programmatically burned upon redemption, enforcing scarcity and aligning long-term value for stakeholders. This RWA (Real-World Asset) tokenization framework addresses critical industry pain points: high user costs, unverifiable product provenance, and illiquid asset pools - converting biological assets into tradable digital instruments.

To bolster the initiative, Shineco has secured a controlling 51% stake in Xi'an Dong'ao Health Management Co., Ltd., a specialist in cryogenic cell storage and clinical applications, provides the off-chain infrastructure critical to token redemption, as of August 18, 2025. This strategic buyout operationalizes the tokenization initiative, providing off-chain infrastructure for token redemption. Combined with previously acquired Singapore firm Infiniclone, Shineco now controls a global storage & infusion network ensuring on-chain<>off-chain asset settlement.

The parties will co-build an open-cell industry ecosystem: Plus Me provides tokenization SaaS to third parties, while Shineco opens its physical custody network. Shineco maintains off-chain biological QA, with Plus Me ensuring on-chain regulatory compliance - creating cross-jurisdictional synergy with entities like Singapore's ACTRIS. This tokenized ecosystem transforms Shineco from a sole service provider into a global infrastructure provider for the cell economy, positioning the ecosystem for rapid revenue scalability.

Shineco's asset tokenization protocol aligns with the industry's shift from clinical trials to commercial scalability. "This marks the birth of a decentralized biotech economy-where every cell becomes a liquid, programmable asset, unlocking unprecedented value for medicine and investors alike," said Jennifer Zhan, CEO of Shineco. " Token holders gain governance rights, including future DAO voting to enhance global ecosystem development in cell therapy-fundamentally transforming traditional marketing paradigms."

About Plus Me Limited

Plus Me provides enterprise-grade blockchain middleware, offering end-to-end solutions for digital asset compliance, tokenomics architecture, and cross-border liquidity deployment. The firm architects Web3 economic models with global exchange partnerships.

About Xi'an Dong'ao Health Management Co., Ltd.

Xi'an Dong'ao Health provides GMP-compliant biostorage and clinical cell applications, delivering integrated health management via "Prevention-Intervention-Maintenance" protocols.

About Shineco, Inc.

Shineco, Inc. ("Shineco" or the "Company") aims to "focus on healthy living and improve the quality of life" by providing safe, efficient and high-quality health and medical products and services to society. The Company's core business encompasses induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology platforms and extracellular vesicle-derived products. For more information about Shineco, please visit www.biosisi.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

