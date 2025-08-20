Anzeige
WKN: A2JKHM | ISIN: KYG711391022
Tradegate
20.08.25 | 10:52
1,720 Euro
-7,28 % -0,135
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
20.08.2025
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited: Ping An Good Doctor (1833.HK) Reports Solid Interim Results with Steady Revenue and Profit Growth

HONG KONG, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (the "Company"; Stock Code: 1833.HK) announced its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, on August 19, 2025. Following its return to profitability in 2024, the Company maintained high growth and improved profitability during the reporting period, with core business development and continuous advancement in its medical AI capabilities.


In terms of financial performance, the Company recorded revenue of RMB2.5 billion during the period, representing a year-on-year increase of 19.5%. Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to RMB134 million, a year-on-year increase of 136.8%. Adjusted net profit was RMB165 million, up 83.6% year-on-year. Thanks to AI enablement and business mix optimization, the Company's gross profit margin increased to 33.6%.

In the first half of 2025, the Company's core businesses performed steadily, with revenue from the integrated finance business ("F-end") and corporate clients ("B-end") corporate health management business increased by 30.2% year-on-year. As two major core hubs, family doctor services and senior care concierge services, continuously improved service standards and efficiency, leading to a significant increase in member coverage. Specifically, the Company had over 35.0 million users entitled to family doctor service benefits, while those entitled to home-based senior care benefits increased by 83% year- on-year, indicating an expansion in user scale.

In terms of technological innovation, leveraging its "data + models + scenario" closed-loop advantage, the Company strengthened its capabilities in AI-driven healthcare services and accelerated the application of its solutions. It continued to enhance its large multi-modal model, Ping An Medical Master®, based on Ping An's six world-leading medical databases as well as data from 1.44 billion online consultation records. Building on this foundation and with further optimization of five vertical models for key medical scenarios, the Company introduced the "7+N+1" AI medical product matrix during the reporting period. Through AI empowerment, the accuracy rate of AI-assisted inquiry and consultation reached approximately 98%, while the accuracy of MDT complex disease treatment accuracy was nearly 80%. AI helped doctors handle as many as 4.0 million consultation requests per day and cut family doctors' average service cost per customer by approximately 52% year-on-year. In addition, AI-driven process reengineering and optimization helped improve the middle office's operational efficiency by approximately 50% year-on-year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2754435/image_5011882_38273012.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ping-an-good-doctor-1833hk-reports-solid-interim-results-with-steady-revenue-and-profit-growth-302534582.html

