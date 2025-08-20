Anzeige
20.08.2025 13:30 Uhr
AMPLIENCE (UK) LIMITED: Amplience Appoints Chris Annese as SVP Global Sales and Partnerships

New hire brings over 30 years of sales leadership experience to rapidly growing Cognitive CMS Platform

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplience, the leading Cognitive CMS Platform, has announced the appointment of Chris Annese as the new Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Partnerships.

Amplience logo

With over 30 years of sales leadership experience across the media and software industries, Chris brings a proven track record of driving global growth and building high-performing, collaborative sales teams. He joins Amplience from Scandit, where he served as Vice President of Global Sales & Partnerships and played a pivotal role in securing major enterprise clients including Walmart, Landmark Group, Ulta Beauty, and Sephora.

Prior to Scandit, Chris held senior leadership positions at CBS Broadcasting and ReachLocal, where he consistently demonstrated strong go-to-market execution combined with a deep commitment to team culture and customer success.

"Chris is an exceptional leader with a passion for building purposeful, high-impact teams," said Jeremy, Co-CEO & CCO of Amplience. "His strategic mindset and customer-first approach will be instrumental as we continue to expand globally and strengthen our partner ecosystem. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Chris Annese commented: "I am thrilled to join the Amplience team as we help our customers address the rising costs and efficiency in the content supply chain. Automating content creation the right way is no longer just a nice-to-have, it's crucial for survival for many businesses. And it's something we're solving at Amplience."

About Amplience
Amplience is the Cognitive CMS Platform designed for optimizing the content supply chain. World-leading brands and retailers are transforming how they create, manage, and deliver content that powers commerce. Amplience's powerful solutions are all built to help merchants move at the speed of ideas. More than 500 global brands use Amplience to power their commerce experiences, including Under Armour, Ulta Beauty, Tapestry, Columbia, Converse, John Lewis, Boots, Armani, ASDA and Primark. For more information on how Amplience is optimizing the entire content supply chain, from ideation to execution, please visit www.amplience.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2754395/Amplience_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amplience-appoints-chris-annese-as-svp-global-sales-and-partnerships-302534585.html

