The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 20

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

LEI:549300Z41EP32MI2DN29



NET ASSET VALUE



The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 19 August 2025 was 958.40p (cum income).



For and on behalf of the Board



Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

20 August 2025