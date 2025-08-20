Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Start angekündigt: Bisher +175% Kursgewinn in 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.08.2025 14:02 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Announcing the 2025 Abbotsford Consumer Choice Award Winners

ABBOTSFORD, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Abbotsford & Greater Region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Abbotsford Consumer Choice Award Winners.

ABBOTSFORD AWARD RECIPIENTS

Abbotsford Glass Ltd
Glass & Mirror Sales & Service
www.abbotsfordglass.com

Abbotsford's Maximum Collision Carstar
Automobile Body Shop
www.maximumcollision.com

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Automobile Sales - Pre-Owned
www.fraservalleypreowned.ca

Gian's Indian Cuisine
Restaurants - Indian
www.giansgroup.ca

Gorilla Moving Company
Moving Companies
www.gorillamoves.ca

Hagen Land Surveying Ltd.
Surveyor Services
www.hagenlandsurveys.ca

Hi Peak Railings and Gates
Stairs & Railings
www.hipeakrailing.com

Hillcrest Physiotherapy
Physiotherapists
www.hillcrestphysio.com

Mountainview Insurance LTD
Insurance - Home & Auto
www.mountainviewinsurance.ca

Pro Snow Solutions
Snow Removal
www.prosnowsolutions.com

Restoration Mate BC
Fire & Water Damage Restoration
www.restorationmate.ca

Sands & Associates
Licensed Insolvency Trustee
www.sands-trustee.com

Summit Performance Transmissions
Automobile Transmissions
www.summittrans.ca

Learn more about 2025 Abbotsford Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2025-abbotsford-consumer-choice-award-winners-1061734

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.