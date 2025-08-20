Announcing the 2025 Abbotsford Consumer Choice Award Winners

ABBOTSFORD, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Abbotsford & Greater Region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Abbotsford Consumer Choice Award Winners.

ABBOTSFORD AWARD RECIPIENTS

Abbotsford Glass Ltd

Glass & Mirror Sales & Service

www.abbotsfordglass.com Abbotsford's Maximum Collision Carstar

Automobile Body Shop

www.maximumcollision.com Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Automobile Sales - Pre-Owned

www.fraservalleypreowned.ca Gian's Indian Cuisine

Restaurants - Indian

www.giansgroup.ca Gorilla Moving Company

Moving Companies

www.gorillamoves.ca Hagen Land Surveying Ltd.

Surveyor Services

www.hagenlandsurveys.ca Hi Peak Railings and Gates

Stairs & Railings

www.hipeakrailing.com Hillcrest Physiotherapy

Physiotherapists

www.hillcrestphysio.com Mountainview Insurance LTD

Insurance - Home & Auto

www.mountainviewinsurance.ca Pro Snow Solutions

Snow Removal

www.prosnowsolutions.com Restoration Mate BC

Fire & Water Damage Restoration

www.restorationmate.ca Sands & Associates

Licensed Insolvency Trustee

www.sands-trustee.com Summit Performance Transmissions

Automobile Transmissions

www.summittrans.ca

Learn more about 2025 Abbotsford Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

