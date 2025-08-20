Announcing the 2025 Abbotsford Consumer Choice Award Winners

ABBOTSFORD, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Abbotsford & Greater Region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Abbotsford Consumer Choice Award Winners.
ABBOTSFORD AWARD RECIPIENTS
Abbotsford Glass Ltd
Abbotsford's Maximum Collision Carstar
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Gian's Indian Cuisine
Gorilla Moving Company
Hagen Land Surveying Ltd.
Hi Peak Railings and Gates
Hillcrest Physiotherapy
Mountainview Insurance LTD
Pro Snow Solutions
Restoration Mate BC
Sands & Associates
Summit Performance Transmissions
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
