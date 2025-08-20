Texas Tech Health El Paso Breaks New Ground With Region's First Biomedical Ph.D. Program

Graduate program, launching in 2026, seeks to train scientists and attract researchers focused on Borderplex health needs, thanks to the Francis family

EL PASO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / What began as a vision from Rajkumar Lakshmanaswamy, Ph.D., dean of the Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, and philanthropists Rick and Ginger Francis - to bring innovative research and compassionate care to the people of the Borderplex - is now becoming a reality.

Graduate students

The Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at Texas Tech Health El Paso is launching the region's first biomedical Ph.D. program. Starting in 2026, the program will train scientists and attract researchers focused on unique health needs.

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board recently approved a new doctoral program at the Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. This milestone was made possible by the vision of the school's dean, Rajkumar Lakshmanaswamy, Ph.D., and the generosity of El Pasoans Rick and Ginger Francis, whose $10 million endowment gift to the school in 2022 laid the foundation for the new Ph.D. program.

For decades, the region has grappled with chronic health issues like diabetes and cancer that outpace national averages. Infectious diseases and neurological conditions, often complicated by disparities in access to care, also loom large. Until now, scientific minds yearning to tackle these challenges have had to leave the region for advanced research training.

"This Ph.D. program represents a transformative moment for biomedical research for our Borderplex," said Dr. Lakshmanaswamy. "Now we can train the next generation of scientists right here, equipping them to target the very disparities affecting their own communities."

The doctoral program, supported by the Francis family's advocacy and philanthropic investments, aims to innovate on several levels. It will not only develop local talent to promote scientific discovery but also attract top researchers and faculty to the area.

According to university officials, this should enhance the school's already significant economic impact - now nearing $900 million annually - and foster new partnerships in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and public health.

"We dreamed of a Ph.D. program that would foster world-class discovery in our backyard," Rick Francis said. "The stage for groundbreaking research that directly benefits the families who live and work along our border is finally here."

About Texas Tech Health El Paso

Texas Tech Health El Paso serves 108 counties in West Texas and is a federally designated Hispanic-Serving Institution dedicated to preparing the next generation of health care heroes. Established as an independent university in 2013, Texas Tech Health El Paso is a uniquely innovative destination for medical, nursing, biomedical sciences and dental education.

Focusing on excellence in health care education, research, and clinical service, Texas Tech Health El Paso has graduated over 2,600 professionals since 2013, including its first cohort of dental graduates in 2025. For more information, visit ttuhscepimpact.org.

